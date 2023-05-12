You Could Make Up To $25 An Hour As A Pre-Boarding Screening Officer At Pearson Airport
You don't need a degree to apply! 💵
Toronto Pearson Airport is seeking pre-board screening officers, and the position offers up to $25 an hour!
The job posting, released by GardaWorld, a global security services company, states that those hired for the role will be responsible for ensuring the safety and security of the travelling public as the "last line of defence" at the Toronto airport.
The duties of a pre-board screening officer at Pearson Airport include the following:
- Screening travellers
- Enforcing CATSA's regulations for personal belongings
- Preventing non-permitted travel items from entering secure areas.
Additionally, officers must identify and report any unlawful activities and manage urgent situations at the airport.
Those hired will receive compensation for their training and certification. However, applicants must also be located near the airport or willing to move.
To work in this position, you need to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, at least 18 years old have a high school diploma (GED).
However, you'll also need a clean criminal record and be eligible to get the Restricted Area Identity Card (RAIC), which allows you to go into the airport's restricted areas.
"We offer flexible schedules, diverse work assignments spanning multiple industries, and training and career advancement opportunities. We embrace diversity and welcome newcomers, women, students, retirees, reservists, veterans, and more to join our team, as we are proud to be an equal opportunity employer," a statement from GardaWorld reads.
Pre-Board Screening Officer
Salary: $22.78 to $25.48 an hour and "comprehensive health benefits"
Company: Gardaworld
Who Should Apply: To apply, you must be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident and have completed high school or have an equivalent degree (GED).
You must also be 18 years old or older and live near Mississauga or be willing to move there before starting.