Statistics Canada Jobs That Pay $25 An Hour Are Open & You Need To Know How To Use A Computer

No degree is required to get hired for this job that can be worked remotely! 💻

There are Statistics Canada jobs available all over the country that pay up to $25 an hour and you only need experience using a computer to get hired.

The federal statistical agency is looking to hire people to work as interviews as part of these Government of Canada jobs to help with current and upcoming survey collections.

When you submit an application to this job posting, you're applying for a national inventory that is being used to fill positions that open up in any province or territory across Canada.

The salary for these Statistics Canada interviewer jobs ranges from $20.56 to $25.12 an hour.

Also, depending on the position being staffed, there could be extra money for second language use or evening and weekend work.

As a statistics survey operations interviewer, you'll be tasked with conducting survey collection activities with the public.

That includes using a variety of equipment and materials to gather survey information, developing and maintaining relationships with survey respondents, contacting respondents by phone or in person, conducting interviews, and obtaining completed questionnaires.

Statistics Canada shared that interviewers can work from home or on-site based on operational requirements since they primarily conduct phone interviews or travel to conduct interviews in the respondent's home.

To get hired, you need a high school diploma and experience performing computer functions such as opening and closing software programs and files, and using word processing, email and spreadsheet software.

You also need to be willing to travel as required and work overtime, as well as have reliable phone service at your home.

The closing date for these Government of Canada jobs is December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.


