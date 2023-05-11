CSIS Is Hiring People Who Can Speak Foreign Languages & Positions Are Available Across Canada
There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs that you can apply for if you know a foreign language and you could make over $100,000 a year!
For these government of Canada jobs, the national intelligence agency is looking to hire people who can work in Foreign Language Communications Analyst positions at regional offices across Canada.
Offices are located in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.
The CSIS jobs are for people who are able to translate one or more foreign languages that the intelligence agency has specified into French or English.
As a Foreign Language Communications Analyst, you'll read or listen to materials in foreign languages, determine their relevance and importance, and produce translations and draft reports based on the intelligence value to generate leads for investigations.
Also, you'll be responsible for assessing and identifying oral and written communications and advising management through research and analysis.
For these analyst jobs, the CSIS salary ranges from $84,050 all the way to $102,250 a year!
CSIS is looking for people who are proficient in Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish.
To get hired, you need an undergraduate degree along with experience in research, analysis and report writing, experience in the use of computer applications, tools and social media apps, and experience with computer systems.
You're being told not to discuss your application with anyone besides your partner or close family members and they also need to be discreet.
Candidates need to successfully complete the Foreign Language Communications Analyst training course in Ottawa.
Also, candidates must be eligible to receive an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance and the process involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is August 31, 2023.
