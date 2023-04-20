CSIS Jobs For Students Are Available Across The Country & You Could Make Up To $27 An Hour
There are positions in admin, communications, IT, foreign language services and more.
If you're looking to work while you study, there are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs open all over the country and you could make up to $27 an hour.
With these government of Canada jobs, the national intelligence agency is recruiting students to provide hands-on work experience in a bunch of professional fields.
The goal of the full-time work program for students that CSIS offers is to retain students as full-time employees after they graduate from their post-secondary studies.
Recruitment happens in May, January and September for work terms that can be four, eight, 12 or 16 months long.
The closing date for this specific recruitment period is May 31, 2023.
The CSIS salary for student jobs depends on your level of study and how many work terms you've done before.
If you're a college student, you can make between $15.40 and $20.63 an hour.
If you're getting a university degree, the hourly pay ranges from $17.12 to $24.78.
Then, if you're a graduate student, you can make from $22.04 to $27.73 an hour.
CSIS student jobs are available in admin, IT, communications, engineering, foreign language services, information management, HR and more.
You need to be a Canadian citizen and be registered as a full-time post-secondary student at an accredited academic institution that's recognized in Canada to apply.
So, here are eight CSIS jobs for students that you can apply for online right now if you want to make some money while getting a post-secondary education.
Administrative Assistant
Location: Ottawa, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax
Who Should Apply: Someone who is getting an undergraduate degree or college diploma in business or public administration, labour or industrial relations, commerce, organizational development, education sciences or social sciences.
Duties could include assisting in administrative support, maintaining budgets, organizing appointments and schedules, and preparing and processing admin requests like training and accommodation.
Employee Communications and Engagement
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Someone getting an undergraduate degree or college diploma in communications, journalism, advertising, marketing, web design, graphic design, audio/visual production or media techniques.
There are a bunch of roles under this branch of CSIS including communications advisor, digital communications officer, graphic design coordinator and multimedia technician.
Finance
Location: Ottawa, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax
Who Should Apply: Someone who is studying accounting, finance, business administration, commerce or economics at a college or university is wanted for this job.
Students who get hired for this finance position will assist in financial operations or resource management.
Information Technology and Engineering
Location: Ottawa, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking for students enrolled in an undergraduate degree or a three-year advanced diploma program in computer science, computer and electrical engineering, engineering in technical areas, network security, information technology or telecommunications.
Foreign Language Services
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: For these jobs in the foreign language service, CSIS is looking for students who have proficiency in Arabic, Mandarin or Russian and are currently enrolled in a university degree or college diploma program.
Students will assist with translations along with researching, analyzing, interpreting and evaluating information, and using computer applications, tools and social media apps.
Human Resources
Location: Ottawa, Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree or college diploma program such as human resources, labour or industrial relations, business or public administration, commerce, psychology, organizational development, education sciences or social sciences.
The human resources branch of CSIS includes jobs in specializations like recruitment and staffing, diversity and inclusion, employee awards and recognition, pay and benefits, and more.
Information Management
Location: Ottawa, Burnaby, Toronto and Montreal
Who Should Apply: Someone who is getting an undergraduate degree or college diploma in information and records management, library science, archival studies or business administration.
Students will assist with responding to client requests, supporting retention and disposition activities, participating in information digitization, and providing information management advice and guidance.
Policy and Foreign Relations
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Someone in an undergraduate degree or college diploma program such as political science, strategic studies, public administration, communications or journalism.
The job duties could include supporting the development and coordination of strategic policy, preparing briefing material, researching and analyzing documents and reports, assisting in the coordination and preparation of executive foreign travel and visits, and more.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.