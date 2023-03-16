The Government Of Canada Is Hiring People To Work Overseas & The Salary Is Almost $100,000
The staffing of Foreign Service Officer positions is happening right now.
The federal government is looking to hire people to work overseas in other countries and the position pays almost $100,000.
With these government of Canada jobs, an inventory will be used to staff Foreign Service Officer vacancies within Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's Foreign Service Development Program on an ongoing basis.
Foreign Service Officers spend about two-thirds of their career overseas delivering Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's migration program.
They also participate in application processing, risk assessment, engagement and migration diplomatic activities.
Most of the assignments with the Foreign Service Development Program are overseas in countries such as the Philippines, India, Turkey, Senegal, Mexico and China.
Positions are rotational which means Foreign Service Officers are required to change assignments every two to four years.
People who reside in Canada and Canadian citizens who live abroad are able to apply.
The Foreign Service Officer salary ranges from $72,292 to $91,472 for these positions.
To get hired, you need to have a bachelor's degree from a recognized post-secondary institution along with experience working effectively with others and experience providing service or support to others under challenging circumstances.
You also have to be able to work overtime and able to apply for a diplomatic passport.
Another requirement of the Foreign Service Development Program is proficiency in both English and French but if you aren't fluent in both languages, you could still be hired and then get full-time paid language training.
There are conditions of employment including the ability to receive a Top Secret Security Clearance, the ability to be stationed abroad or in Canada at any time and the ability to travel.
You have until June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT to submit an application to this selection process.
