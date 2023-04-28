The Government Of Canada Is Hiring For Admin Jobs & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are looking for support staff.
If you're looking for work, you can find government of Canada jobs in admin that don't require a university degree or any previous experience.
Right now, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada are looking to hire people as part of a casual inventory that will be used to staff clerical and administrative support and program officer positions.
Only people living in Canada, Canadian citizens living abroad and Canadian permanent residents abroad can apply for the jobs.
The Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada jobs in admin can be in various locations across the country.
If you want to get hired, there are very few requirements that need to be met.
All you need to have is a high school diploma and no experience is required.
These Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada jobs have a salary that ranges from $50,821 to $70,622.
Since this is an inventory for casual employment, that means people who are accepted will staff positions that open up because of vacations, sick leaves, training leaves, special projects and other vacancies.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is November 1, 2023, at 2:59 a.m. ET.
Clerical and administrative support and program officers
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Company: Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada
Who Should Apply: If you want to work in clerical and admin support positions with these federal government agencies, you need to have a high school diploma but no experience is required.
