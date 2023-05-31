9 Government Of Canada Jobs That Can Be Done Remotely So You Can Work From Anywhere
Some of these remote jobs pay more than $100,000! 🤑
If you're looking for work, there are so many government of Canada jobs available that you can apply for right now.
Not only can you make pretty good money, but all of these positions offer remote or hybrid work so you can work from anywhere.
The federal departments and agencies that are hiring for these jobs also have other accommodating work arrangements like flexible hours and compressed work weeks!
You can find remote government of Canada jobs with the Canada Revenue Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, Employment and Social Development Canada and more government agencies.
The salaries for these positions range from $50,821 to $124,208 a year.
Even if you don't have a university degree or a post-secondary education that's related to the industry, you could still get hired for these government of Canada jobs.
That's because most of the remote jobs only require you to have a high school education.
Also, some of the positions either have no experience requirements at all or simple experience requirements like knowing how to use Microsoft Office apps.
So, if you're interested in working for the feds, here are nine government of Canada jobs available right now that offer remote or hybrid work arrangements.
Pay and Benefits Clerk
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Company: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: The RCMP is looking for someone who has completed two years of high school and has experience in administration or pay and benefits, delivering services to clients, and using Microsoft apps like Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
Currently, a flexible hybrid work arrangement is being offered to employees.
Also, the office location has a free-to-use gym and a cafeteria.
The closing date for this position is June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Benefits Officer and Program Officer
Salary: $61,152 to $65,887
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations in Quebec
Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma along with experience delivering services or programs and interpreting and applying legislation or policies should apply for this job.
Employment and Social Development Canada allows employees to either work in-person or remotely. There are also flexible working hours.
This position will be open until September 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Software Developer
Salary: $91,585 to $124,208
Company: Communications Security Establishment
Location: Ottawa, ON
Who Should Apply: You need to have an education — professional certification, college diploma or university degree — in a field related to the position which includes computer science, engineering and mathematics.
Also, programming experience in designing, developing, testing, deploying, maintaining or improving software with at least one modern language like Java, C, C++, Python or modern web languages and frameworks is required.
With this job, flexible work arrangements are available including telework for part of the week.
The closing date is June 25, 2023.
Tax Auditor
Salary: $64,605 to $84,590
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Location: Various locations across Canada
Who Should Apply: The CRA is looking to hire someone who has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting or who is eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
Hybrid remote work is an option with this position along with flexible schedules for work-life balance.
The CRA also offers vacation time, leaves (including family-related time off and sick days), a health care plan (including medical, prescription drugs, vision care and dental care) and a pension plan.
Plus, all of the work equipment that's necessary to do the job is provided by the government.
Applications are being accepted until June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Various officer positions
Salary: $54,878 to $61,379
Company: Employment and Social Development Canada
Location: Various locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Newfoundland
Who Should Apply: You only need a high school diploma to get hired as there are no experience requirements.
With these Passport, Payment Service, National Identity Service, Program Service and Integrity Service Officer positions, you can work on-site, remotely or a combination of both.
The closing date is September 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Project Assistant
Salary: $54,878 to $61,379
Company: Elections Canada
Location: Gatineau, QC
Who Should Apply: Elections Canada is hiring someone who has a high school diploma along with experience using Microsoft apps and collecting, updating and compiling data from various sources.
The office is located in Gatineau, just a few kilometres away from downtown Ottawa, but a hybrid work model that allows for telework is available in most situations.
There are also flexible work arrangements beyond telework which include flexible hours, compressed work weeks and more.
You can apply until June 30, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
IT Team Leader and IT Technical Advisor
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182
Company: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Location: Various locations in B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field should apply.
Experience preparing reports on project status and progress, gathering and analyzing business and technical requirements, and developing and presenting recommendations or solutions is required.
This government department allows for a telework arrangement that's typically two to three days per week.
Also, some of the IT roles can be performed remotely.
The closing date for these jobs is June 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Compensation and Human Resources Assistant
Salary: $55,543 to $60,130
Company: Department of National Defence
Location: Various locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec
Who Should Apply: The Department of National Defence is looking to hire someone who has completed two years of high school and has experience providing client services, using Microsoft Office apps, and providing administrative or clerical support.
To support work-life balance, there are opportunities for hybrid work (with a minimum of two days in the office) and flexible work arrangements.
Applications are being accepted until August 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Database Management Analyst
Salary: $75,129 - $91,953
Company: Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
Location: Remote
Who Should Apply: To get hired, you need to have completed two years of post-secondary education in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to this position.
Or, you need to have experience in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant specialty.
You have until August 16, 2023, at 2:59 a.m. to apply for this job.
