Government Of Canada Is Hiring 'Professional Buyers' & You Could Get Paid Over $100,000 To Shop
You don't need to have a university degree to get hired.
You can find government of Canada jobs in procurement that are available across the country and you could earn more than $100,000 a year.
Public Services and Procurement Canada is looking to hire people to fill Professional Buyer positions which means the federal government will basically pay you to shop.
With these jobs, you could work in Vancouver, Victoria, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Kingston, Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton, Halifax, Charlottetown, St. John's or other cities in Canada.
Public Services and Procurement Canada shared that the salary for these positions ranges from $96,225 to $108,091 per year.
Professional Buyers are responsible for many elements of the procurement process including negotiating procurement contracts, awarding and managing contracts, engaging with vendors, providing advice, and supporting procurement for federal government programs.
Also, procurement teams with Public Services and Procurement Canada purchase things like marine and defence equipment, marine and land-based machinery, commercial products, professional services, construction services, and consultant services.
If you want to get hired, you need to have a secondary school diploma or a combination of education, training and experience that's relevant to the position.
Experience with contracting processes in assessment, planning, acquisitions, negotiations, bid evaluations, stakeholder consultation, contract management or close-outs is required.
You also need experience debriefing management on procurement files or issues, experience providing strategic advice on complex procurement issues, and experience managing client relationships or establishing partnerships.
The closing date for these government of Canada jobs is September 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
