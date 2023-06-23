8 Government Of Canada Jobs That Are High Paying But Don't Require A University Degree
Salaries go all the way up to $100,000! 👀
There are so many Government of Canada jobs that you can apply for right now if you're looking for work and want a career that pays well.
Not only are these positions high paying, but the jobs also don't require you to have a university degree, which you might not expect from the federal government.
You can find work with a bunch of government agencies and departments, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency, Health Canada and more.
There are jobs in admin, human resources, finance and even professional buying, so you could get paid to shop.
Salaries range from just around $50,000 to more than $100,000!
Here are eight Government of Canada jobs available across the country that don't require a university education.
Benefits Officer & Program Officer
Salary: $61,152 to $65,887
Company: Service Canada
Location: Various cities in Quebec — with in-person and telework options
Who Should Apply: Benefits Officers provide service by processing employment insurance applications.
Program Officers are responsible for delivering social development and labour market programs, answering questions and communicating with various community representatives, and analyzing applications for funding.
To get hired, you must have a high school diploma along with six months of experience delivering services or programs to the general public involving obtaining and providing information requiring explanation or clarification, as well as experience interpreting and applying legislation or policies.
Closing Date: September 15, 2023
Admin Support, Finance Clerk & IM Administrator
Salary: $49,130 to $59,750
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Location: Burnaby, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Gatineau or Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need to have a high school diploma and four years of related experience or a college diploma and two years of related experience to get hired.
That includes experience in general administrative duties, experience providing service to clients and the general public, and experience using software including word processing, email, database and spreadsheet applications.
Closing Date: July 13, 2023
Services and Programs positions
Salary: $62,858 to $70,749
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Location: Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria, Penticton, Kelowna or Prince George, B.C.
Who Should Apply: Positions with CRA's Services and Programs branch have duties like auditing taxpayers to confirm and enforce compliance with the statutes administered by the CRA, planning how audits will be conducted, and presenting information to the public.
To get hired, you need a high school diploma and have successfully completed certain courses from a recognized professional accounting association or a post-secondary institution.
There are no experience requirements at the beginning stages of the hiring process, but preference may be given to applicants who have relevant experience.
Closing Date: September 30, 2023
Compensation and Human Resources Assistant
Salary: $55,543 to $60,130
Company: National Defence
Location: Edmonton, Esquimalt, Borden, Kingston, Ottawa, Trenton, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Valcartier and Montreal — with hybrid work options
Who Should Apply: Compensation and Human Resources Assistants complete and enter compensation-related transactions into processing systems, verify and approve payment transactions, and provide support on compensation-related projects and initiatives.
You need to have successfully completed at least two years of high school and have experience providing client services, experience using Microsoft Office Suite, and experience providing administrative or clerical support.
Closing Date: June 29, 2023
Professional Buyer
Salary: $96,225 to $108,091
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Location: Various cities in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland
Who Should Apply: Professional Buyers are responsible for negotiating procurement contracts, awarding and managing contracts, engaging with vendors, and supporting procurement for federal government programs.
Purchases can include marine and defence equipment, marine- and land-based machinery, commercial products, professional services, construction services and more.
To get hired, you need a high school diploma along with experience leading or completing contracting processes, experience debriefing management on procurement, experience providing strategic advice on procurement issues, and experience managing client relationships.
Closing Date: September 29, 2023
Clerical and Administrative Support & Program Officer
Salary: $50,821 to $70,622
Company: Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada
Location: None specified
Who Should Apply: The only job requirement that you need to move on to the next step of the selection process for these admin positions is a secondary school diploma.
Closing Date: October 31, 2023
Digitization Administrator & Archives Administrator
Salary: $57,960 to $70,500
Company: CSIS
Location: Ottawa
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking for people who have a high school diploma and five years of experience, a college certificate and four years of experience, or a college diploma and three years of experience.
To get hired as a Digitization Administrator, you need experience working in an information management environment or in a digitization program.
For Archives Administrators, experience working in an information management environment including research, analysis and life cycle of information is required.
All applicants need experience providing guidance and/or services to clients, experience with computer applications related to records or file management, and experience in applying policies and procedures.
Closing Date: July 4, 2023
Human Resources Coordinator
Salary: $61,152 to $65,887
Company: Environment and Climate Change Canada
Location: Various locations
Who Should Apply: Human Resources Coordinators provide support to Environment and Climate Change Canada employees on various issues related to our HR and pay systems.
This position requires a secondary school diploma and experience working in a client service environment and using a human resources management system to help address information requests or solve problems.
Closing Date: September 29, 2023
Recently, Indeed shared the highest-paying jobs that don't require a degree in Canada, and the positions include warehouse workers, receptionists, accounting clerks, landscape technicians, translators, sales executives and web developers.
The salaries for those jobs go all the way from just over $30,000 to more than $130,000 a year, according to the job site.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.