Government Of Canada Jobs For Students Are Available & You Could Earn Over $34 An Hour
One position will even pay you to live and work in France!
There are so many government of Canada jobs available for high school, college and university students that you can apply for right now, including one that will pay you to live and work in France.
The feds are hiring students through the Federal Student Work Experience Program and salaries go up to more than $34 an hour!
With these government of Canada student jobs, you'll be able to discover career paths that are available across the country and gain experience that can help you when looking for work after you graduate.
The student inventory is open year-round and positions are available with more than 200 federal departments and agencies for both full-time and part-time work.
You can find jobs in fields including administration, agriculture, communications, finance, IT, and more.
Also, there are work locations across the country in more than 300 cities and towns.
You're eligible for the Federal Student Work Experience Program if you meet these three criteria:
- you're registered as a full-time student in a secondary or post-secondary accredited academic institution
- you meet the minimum age requirement in the province or territory of work
- you'll return to full-time studies in the next academic term
If you're in your final year of studying, you're eligible to work part-time until you graduate but you must have been previously employed with the Federal Student Work Experience Program, the Co-op/Internship Program or the Research Affiliate Program.
After you apply, your application will be included in the student inventory and managers will request applications that match their job requirements throughout the year.
You'll be notified by email if you're matched with a job opportunity and then contacted by a manager for a test and/or interview if your application is selected for further consideration.
The student government of Canada jobs have salaries that depend on whether you're in high school, college, CEGEP or university.
High school students make $16 an hour while college and CEGEP students make $16, $16.84, $17.83, $18.90, $20.04 or $21.24 an hour.
If you're an undergraduate student in university, you can earn $16.99, $18.17, $19.48, $20.80, $22.29, $23.85 or $25.52 per hour with the Federal Student Work Experience Program.
Students getting a master's degree get 22.71, $24.50, $26.46 or $28.57 an hour and doctorate students make $26.72, $29.12, $31.74 or $34.59 an hour.
If the provincial or territorial minimum wage is higher than the current maximum offered then the provincial or territorial minimum wage rate is to be applied, the federal government said.
Student guide program in France
Salary: $16.99 to $19.48 per hour, with a $30 daily living allowance
Company: Veterans Affairs Canada
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you are a post-secondary student, fluent in English and French, have strong public speaking skills, and meet the Federal Student Work Experience Program eligibility criteria.
Veterans Affairs Canada employs students as guides year-round at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial and the Beaumont-Hamel Newfoundland Memorial in France.
As a student guide, you will provide interpretive information on the preserved battlefields and underground tunnels, explain the Canadian military history, and answer questions from the public about the sites, local attractions and points of interest in the area.
You have to apply by September 11, 2023, for work between January and May 2024.
Student jobs
Salary: $16 to $34.59 per hour
Company: Government of Canada
Who Should Apply: The Federal Student Work Experience Program is hiring people who are full-time high school, CEGEP, college or university students, are returning to full-time studies in the next academic year and meet the minimum age requirement in the province or territory of work.
