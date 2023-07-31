CSIS Is Hiring IT Graduates For Jobs That Pay Close To $100,000 & Remote Work Is Possible
So many different IT positions are available! 💻
You can find government of Canada jobs that are available with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) for IT graduates.
With these CSIS jobs, you would be working as an IT professional and helping to protect the country by using technology to keep Canadians safe both at home and abroad.
If you're graduating soon or if you've recently graduated from a post-secondary school, you are eligible to apply for many of the IT analyst positions with the government agency.
The CSIS salary that's offered with the jobs available through this hiring process is either $70,042 to $85,215 a year or $79,148 to $96,268 a year.
Not only is the pay pretty high for these positions considering they're entry-level, but another perk is that remote work may be possible for some parts of the jobs!
CSIS will match you with the team that most closely aligns with your skills and interests when you apply and explain what you are passionate about in IT.
The positions that are available include IT cyber security, IT service management and support, IT end-user systems, network technology and security, IT system administration, data management and analytics, communication technology, and mechanical and electrical engineering.
Some of these IT jobs require flexible work hours that can extended beyond typical hours of work and require hours of work that include doing a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.
While most of the work done with CSIS must happen in an office and can't be done at home, a hybrid in office and remote work approach is taken where possible and that includes some of the IT positions.
You need to have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, or another specialty that's relevant to the position that's being staffed.
You can also get hired if you have an acceptable combination of education, training, and experience.
Any higher level of education like a bachelor's degree, master's degree, or doctorate degree that's in a related field of study could be recognized as experience.
If you have an undergraduate degree, you need one year of relevant experience but if you have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of experience.
Anyone who applies but doesn't have the required years of relevant experience will be considered an "underfill."
Then, underfills will be required to meet specific experience and objectives identified in their training plan to be appointed to a full working level for the job.
CSIS noted that you can't discuss your application with anyone — which includes on social media — besides your partner or close family members.
Also, your partner and close family members need to be discreet about your application.
To get hired, you must be eligible to get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance which involves a security interview, a polygraph, and a background investigation that includes credit and financial verifications.
The closing date for the IT jobs with CSIS is September 30, 2023.
If you haven't graduated from college or university yet, there are government of Canada jobs for students available through the Federal Student Work Experience Program.
This inventory is open all year and you can find positions with more than 200 federal departments and agencies across the country in more than 300 cities and towns.
Plus, the salaries range from $16 an hour to $34.59 per hour!
IT jobs for graduates
Salary: $70,042 to $85,215 or $79,148 to $96,268
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking to hire upcoming graduates or recent graduates to work in IT positions.
You need to have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, or another specialty that's relevant to the position.
Some of the positions include cyber security, IT service management and support, IT end-user systems, IT system administration, data management and analytics, communication technology, and more.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.