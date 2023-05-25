These Are The Degrees That Could Get You Some Of The Highest-Paying Entry-Level Jobs
The average starting salaries for a few of these are almost six figures. 🤑
If you've ever wondered what degrees could get you the highest-paying jobs that are entry-level, a report that was dropped recently has revealed everything you need to know.
Also, some of the salaries for those entry-level positions are close to six figures!
Indeed released the average salary you can earn with some bachelor's degrees in 2023 across various industries including finance, IT, health care, engineering and more.
Not only has the job site shared the salaries you can earn in entry-level jobs but it also explained the annual pay you can get in mid and senior-level positions.
Having a university degree isn't always tied to how much money you make — in fact, some of Canada's billionaires don't have degrees.
But there are a few occupations that offer higher salaries for university graduates, according to Indeed.
The job site also shared that exploring which careers can get you more money with your degree can help you make long-term career plans.
So, here are the degrees that could get you the highest-paying entry-level jobs and what the average starting salaries are in those fields.
Computer science
According to Indeed, the average starting salary for someone with a computer science degree is $33,190 per year in a computer technician job.
Then, for mid and senior-level positions, the average starting salaries are $62,611 and $119,896 a year respectively.
Business
When it comes to a business degree, the entry-level job of a business development representative has an average starting salary of $49,204 a year.
For a mid-level business analyst position, the degree can get you an average starting salary of $74,329.
Then, a senior account manager job has an average starting salary of $88,379 per year.
Marketing
The average starting salary you can earn with a marketing degree is $49,638 per year for a marketing communications coordinator job.
Also, the typical starting salary for a mid-level position — Salesforce administrator — is $74,507 a year and for a senior-level job — senior brand manager — it's $81,998 a year.
Health care
According to Indeed, the average starting salary you can get with a degree in health care is $56,428 per year for a health care administrator position.
Then, for mid and senior-level positions in the health care field, the degree can earn you $275,314 and $310,460 a year respectively.
Engineering
The average starting salary for someone with an engineering degree who's working an entry-level job is $59,340 per year.
Also, the average starting salary goes up to $64,221 a year for mid-level positions in that field and $124,178 a year for senior-level positions.
Technology
If you have a degree in technology, the average starting salary in entry-level IT positions is $61,621 a year, according to Indeed.
Then, mid and senior-level IT jobs can get you average starting salaries of $81,049 and $81,773 per year.
Math and science
With an undergraduate degree in math and science, entry-level positions have an average starting salary of $70,718.
For mid-level jobs in those fields, the average starting salary is $69,145 a year and for senior-level jobs, it's $101,315 a year.
Finance
According to Indeed, a finance degree can earn you the biggest average starting salary in an entry-level job.
That works out to $72,139 per year and then goes up $80,062 and $108,803 a year, respectively, for mid and senior-level positions in the field.
Statistics Canada has data about tuition fees that breaks down the undergraduate programs with the least expensive tuition and the most expensive undergrad programs.
Some of the degrees that can get you the highest-paying entry-level jobs will also cost you a lot in tuition fees.
However, a few of the degrees that Indeed highlighted are on the least expensive side of the spectrum.
Also, there was a new best universities ranking released recently that showed Canadian schools are "slipping down" the list of top post-secondary institutions.
Despite the downward overall trend, some Canadian universities still rank highly among post-secondary schools globally!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.