These Are The Undergraduate Programs In Canada That'll Cost You The Most In Tuition For 2022-23
So many programs have tuition fees that are over $10,000! 😬
The cost of tuition in Canada varies between undergraduate programs and you can find out which ones will set you back the most money at Canadian universities and colleges.
Statistics Canada released data on September 7, 2022, about Canadian undergraduate tuition fees by field of study for the 2022-23 academic year.
The cost across all fields of study for the school year is $6,834 which is up from $6,468 in 2021-22, $6,580 in 2020-21 and $6,660 in 2019-20.
In Canada, the program with the highest tuition for this school year is dentistry. It's a whopping $23,963!
Following that is medicine at $15,182, veterinary medicine at $14,838, law at $13,222, pharmacy at $12,291 and optometry at $10,389.
Tuition for an engineering program at Canadian post-secondary schools will set you back $8,527.
That fee is $7,207 for business, management and public administration and $7,012 for mathematics, computer and information sciences.
If you study architecture, the cost of tuition is $6,718.
That's followed by other health, parks, recreation and fitness programs at $6,207, visual and performing arts and communications technologies at $6,135 and agriculture, natural resources and conservation at $6,031.
For nursing, the cost is $5,995.
Then, it's $5,992 for physical and life sciences and technologies, $5,894 for personal, protective and transportation services, $5,889 for humanities and $5,864 for social and behavioural sciences, and legal studies.
Based on the fields of study examined by Statistics Canada, tuition for undergraduate education programs is the lowest at $5,158.
Back in 2021, Statistics Canada also put out data that showed what the cost of tuition is in each province for undergraduate and graduate programs.
At that time, Nova Scotia had the highest average tuition fee at $8,757 for undergraduate studies and the lowest cost was in Newfoundland at $3,036 for undergraduate programs!
Jagmeet Singh has previously called on the federal government to not only cancel student loan debt but also work towards a future where tuition is free in Canada.