The Feds Are Reminding Students About How Much Grant Money They Can Get To Help Pay For School
Post-secondary students can get thousands of dollars depending on their situation.
The federal government is reminding students about the money they can get with Canada Student Grants to help pay for education costs like tuition.
Now that students are back on university and college campuses, Canada's minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion shared on Twitter that there is still support for students from the government.
"After a difficult two years for young people, we want to ensure they're accessing all the financial help that's available to them," Carla Qualtrough said.
The government has extended the doubling of federal student grants for another academic year.
So, with the Canada Student Grants program, full-time students can get up to $6,000 per year or up to $750 per month of study.
Then, part-time students can get up to $3,600 per school year.
To get grant money from the federal government, you have to apply through the provincial or territorial government where you live and the amount you get will be calculated when you apply.
Also, post-secondary students can now use their current year's income instead of the previous year's to determine their eligibility for the money.
Earlier in the year, Justin Trudeau broke down updates to the Canada Student Grants program that have been introduced.
Along with full-time and part-time students getting up to $6,000 and $3,600 respectively, students with disabilities can get up to $10,000.
Trudeau said this increase in the money students can get will be in place until July 31, 2023.
Also, interest is being waived for Canada Student Loans and Canada Apprentice Loans until March 31, 2023.
Statistics Canada recently revealed the undergraduate tuition fees by field of study for the 2022-23 school year and the cost across all fields of study is $6,834.
The program with the highest tuition in Canada for this academic year is dentistry at $23,963!