Statistics Canada Jobs Are Available & You Just Need To Know How To Use A Computer
No university degree or college diploma is required!
There are Statistics Canada jobs available across the country and you only need experience with using a computer!
If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, this interviewer position with the federal statistical agency is currently being hired for and you would help conduct survey collections.
Statistics Canada is looking for people all over the country who are able to work variable hours which can include evenings and weekends.
There is an "immediate need" to staff interviewer positions across Canada with the Statistical Survey Operations team and a pool of qualified candidates will be created to do that.
\u201cJoin our team! We\u2019re hiring interviewers to help conduct survey collection activities across Canada. Apply here: https://t.co/eDBenDjqwB. @jobs_gc #JobAlert\u201d— Statistics Canada (@Statistics Canada) 1657666816
Interviewers conduct survey collection activities with the public, use equipment and materials associated with gathering survey information and are responsible for developing and maintaining productive and harmonious relationships with respondents.
The salary ranges from $17.83 to $21.78 an hour. Depending on the position that you're assigned to, there could be pay premiums for using a second language or working evenings and weekends.
The education requirement for the job is the successful completion of secondary school.
Also, the only experience needed is in performing basic computer functions such as opening, closing and locating software programs and files along with using word processing, email and spreadsheet software.
Since this is a position with a federal agency, there are various language requirements like English essential, French essential and bilingual in English and French.
The closing date of the Statistics Canada interviewer job is December 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
