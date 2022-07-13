NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

government of canada jobs

Statistics Canada Jobs Are Available & You Just Need To Know How To Use A Computer

No university degree or college diploma is required!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Government of Canada office building in Ottawa.

Government of Canada office building in Ottawa.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

There are Statistics Canada jobs available across the country and you only need experience with using a computer!

If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, this interviewer position with the federal statistical agency is currently being hired for and you would help conduct survey collections.

Statistics Canada is looking for people all over the country who are able to work variable hours which can include evenings and weekends.

There is an "immediate need" to staff interviewer positions across Canada with the Statistical Survey Operations team and a pool of qualified candidates will be created to do that.

Interviewers conduct survey collection activities with the public, use equipment and materials associated with gathering survey information and are responsible for developing and maintaining productive and harmonious relationships with respondents.

The salary ranges from $17.83 to $21.78 an hour. Depending on the position that you're assigned to, there could be pay premiums for using a second language or working evenings and weekends.

The education requirement for the job is the successful completion of secondary school.

Also, the only experience needed is in performing basic computer functions such as opening, closing and locating software programs and files along with using word processing, email and spreadsheet software.

Since this is a position with a federal agency, there are various language requirements like English essential, French essential and bilingual in English and French.

The closing date of the Statistics Canada interviewer job is December 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Interviewer

Salary: $17.83 to $21.78 an hour

Company: Statistics Canada

Who Should Apply: People who have successfully completed secondary school and have experience performing computer functions like opening, closing and locating software programs and files, and using word processing, email and spreadsheet software.

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...