RCMP Jobs For Civilian Criminal Investigators Are Available & You Can Make Over $100,000

You'll be given a "top secret security clearance" if you get the job! 👀🔍

​RCMP car outside of a police station. Right: RCMP patch on an officer's jacket.

There are RCMP jobs for civilian criminal investigators available all over the country right now and you can make more than $100,000!

With these government of Canada jobs, the RCMP's federal policing unit is looking for people to become civilian criminal investigators and combat financial crime in this country.

The positions are located across Canada in Calgary, Surrey, Toronto and Montreal.

For this particular role, the salary ranges from $97,478 to $118,351 a year!

If you get the job, you will have a "top secret security clearance" from the RCMP.

As a civilian with limited peace officer status, you will be tasked with protecting "Canada's economic integrity."

It's required that you have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, business administration, commerce, finance or another field that's relevant to the position.

You also need recent and significant experience in at least one of these areas:

  • conducting investigations related to compliance, trading or securities
  • investigating capital market misconduct
  • conducting internal investigations of an employee or client fraud related to compliance, trading or securities

Another requirement is experience with investigating trading, market issues or other issues that are related to securities industry complaints.

The language must-haves include English essential along with English and French essential.

By working as a civilian criminal investigator, you have to be in an office environment and use computers daily.

But at other times you could have to travel locally, nationally and internationally.

You also could have to attend court to provide testimony or be involved in field operations like search and seizure.

The closing date for this RCMP job is August 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Civilian Criminal Investigators

Salary: $97,478 to $118,351

Company: RCMP

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, business administration, commerce or finance and experience conducting investigations related to finance.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

