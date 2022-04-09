Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

government of canada jobs

RCMP Jobs With The Canadian Firearms Program Are Available & 'Firearms Officers' Are Wanted

You would make decisions on approving, refusing or revoking firearms licences and authorizations.

​RCMP officers.

There are RCMP jobs available with the Canadian Firearms Program and the police force is hiring "Firearms Officers."

The RCMP has the immediate need to staff three positions in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland & Labrador, Surrey, B.C. and Whitehorse, Yukon.

However, a pool of candidates could be established and be used to staff similar positions within the Canadian Firearms Program.

With the Firearms Officer position, the salary ranges from $65,547 to $70,622 a year.

As a Firearms Officer, you would assist in administering the Firearms Act Canada and the duties of the position include:

  • Investigating, analyzing and making decisions to approve, refuse or revoke firearms licences and authorizations for individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations
  • Accessing police, court and other secure information databases, conducting interviews with a broad spectrum of people in order to undertake thorough investigations
  • Coordinating and carrying out inspections of firearms businesses, shooting ranges and some private dwelling houses to ensure compliance
  • Planning and implementing outreaches to clients and stakeholder groups to educate and assist with compliance
  • Preparing and submitting legal documents like notices of refusal or revocation, court briefs, affidavits and disclosure materials

It's required that candidates have a completed secondary school education or an approved alternative.

Experience conducting detailed investigations, conducting interviews to obtain detailed information, preparing correspondence, interpreting and applying federal or provincial legislation or regulations, building partnerships with partners, and using a variety of software programs is also required.

Candidates must have the ability to analyze complex issues and provide recommendations, to communicate effectively in writing, and to communicate effectively orally along with interpersonal relationships, judgement, dependability, and initiative skills.

While not essential, this government of Canada job may require experience handling, using or identifying firearms, experience dealing with courts and court officials or providing court testimony, and fluency in a language other than English or French.

Anyone who gets the job has to get a "Reliability Status" security clearance and successfully complete the Canadian Firearms Safety Course and the Canadian Restricted Firearms Safety Course.

Other conditions of employment are the ability to work in an environment that involves possible exposure to unsettling and/or graphic police files, travel to and work in remote rugged terrain, work overtime and variable hours, handle firearms, lift and carry up to 55 pounds.

Also, having a valid driver's licence is necessary for the job.

The closing date for the job is October 26, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Firearms Officer

Salary: $65,547 to $70,622

Company: RCMP

Who Should Apply: Someone who has completed secondary school education with experience conducting investigations and interviews, the ability to analyze complex issues and sound judgement skills.

Candidates must be able to get a "Reliability Status" security clearance and successfully complete the Canadian Firearms Safety Course and the Canadian Restricted Firearms Safety Course.

Apply Here

