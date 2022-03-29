CBSA Is Looking For Potential Employees & You Could Make Almost $100,000 If You're Hired
That's a pretty sweet salary! 💸
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is looking for potential employees and the pay tops out at almost $100,000!
The federal border law enforcement agency has put out a job posting for an inventory of applicants for future positions with its National Organization and Classification division.
That means CBSA plans to select submitted applications from this inventory on an as-needed basis when jobs open up until the posting closes.
If you submit an application to the inventory and get hired for a job, you'll get paid an annual salary that ranges from $80,336 to $99,277!
People residing in Canada and Canadian citizens living abroad can apply.
Applicants need to have a degree in human resources management, labour or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, organizational development, education sciences, social sciences, sociology, or other relevant fields from a post-secondary institution.
Also, there are various language requirements for jobs that come from this inventory but those skills will be assessed at a later date.
If you get hired, you will also need to be able to receive a "Reliability Status" security clearance.
It's not required but you might need experience working in an operational classification environment, experience providing advice and guidance to managers involving legislation and policies, experience providing organizational design services, or experience with grievance reports.
The closing date to apply for this inventory is October 14, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
If you're interested in other government of Canada jobs, there are admin positions with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, and buying specialist roles with Public Services and Procurement Canada that are open until June and July respectively!
Organization and Classification Casual Inventory
Salary: $80,336 to $99,277
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Who Should Apply: People living in Canada or Canadian citizens living abroad who have a post-secondary degree in a relevant field like human resources management, psychology, public administration or sociology.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.