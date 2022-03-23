Health Canada Is Hiring Admin Assistants All Over The Country & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
You can shoot off an application in just 15 minutes, too! 💰
If you've been considering a career within the Government of Canada, this opportunity could be for you. Health Canada is hiring all over the country right now and you don't need a degree to apply for so many roles.
Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) are currently recruiting employees to work in a variety of administration positions.
The federal agencies say they're on the lookout for individuals hoping to"start or grow your career in the administrative field."
There are a variety of jobs on offer, including positions at the CR-05, AS-01, AS-02 and AS-03 groups and levels.
The salaries for these roles vary, depending on the level, but information about how much you can expect to earn in these roles can be found online.
To be eligible to apply, you must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, or somebody who resides in Canada.
A degree is not required for the jobs listed, although a secondary school diploma or employer-approved alternative is necessary.
The experience criteria varies depending on the specific role, but generally ideal candidates will have experience in providing administrative support services, monitoring progress on certain projects and following up on outstanding actions.
You don't have to pick a specific role to apply for, you just need to send off one application online and Health Canada and PHAC will consider it for "one, some or all groups and levels advertised."
Even better, the federal agencies say you can shoot off an application in just 15 minutes!
The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
If you're not interested in a career in administration or health care, there are plenty more Government of Canada jobs available. Some even pay up to $100,000, depending on the role and your experience.
If you need a little more training to get your resume filled out, the feds are hosting an upcoming employment session for students and you can get paid $15 just for attending.
Administration positions
Salary: Varies
Company: Health Canada & PHAC
Who Should Apply: If you're looking to take your career in administration further, this Government of Canada opportunity could be perfect for you.
