The Feds Are Hosting An Employment Opportunity For Students & You Can Get Paid $15 To Attend

Learn about roles at CSIS, CBSA, RCMP and more! 💰

A person and a dog. Right: A CBSA employee.

@canborder | Instagram

If you're a high school student looking into what you want to do this summer, the federal government is offering an opportunity for young women to check out jobs and get paid to do so.

As part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program, young women will be given the chance to gain an understanding of the careers available in public safety and security.

If selected, you will need to be free from July 11-15, 2022 during the day to take place in the program and you'll earn $15 an hour.

In terms of what you'll be doing, you'll get to meet women who are experts in their field and experience the day to day operations of people who work for the Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Correctional Service Canada, Parole Board of Canada, Public Safety Canada and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Female high school students who are passionate about helping people and communities, who demonstrate leadership, initiative, and flexibility, and who are interested in a career in public safety and security are encouraged to apply.

When submitting your application, make sure you self-declare as a woman in order to be applicable for this program.

As for conditions of employment, you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (or have a "supported accommodation measure"), have parental consent to participate if you are under 18, obtain a security pass and have reliable internet access during the week of the program.

If you are selected, there is a possibility of being rehired for future student jobs, which is a fun bonus.

There are 75 open positions all across Canada, and if you're interested in applying, the deadline is April 4, 2022.

Good luck!

