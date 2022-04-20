NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

jobs in ontario

4 Ontario Jobs That Are Hiring Students This Summer & Pay More Than Minimum Wage

Time to make some cash. 🤑

Arrowhead maintenance staff. Right: TTC streetcar.

With warmer months ahead, there are a ton of Ontario jobs where students can work this summer.

From jobs by the beach to water parks in Toronto, there's no shortage of ways to make some extra cash for people studying at the moment.

Though, it's worth noting that some companies are willing to pay students more than Ontario's minimum wage, which is currently set at $15 per hour. There are even some jobs that will give you above the living wage.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, here are four jobs where you can make bank by being paid more than the minimum.

TTC's Summer Student Program

Salary: $17.29 - $22.90 per hour

Hours: 35 - 40 hours per week

Duration: May 2 to August 27, 2022

Location: Various places across Toronto

Why You Should Apply: The TTC is hiring students who are currently attending high school or post-secondary school for a variety of summer positions across the city like carhouse helpers, service persons, revenue collectors, carhouse operators, and subway janitors.

Apply Here

General Labour Summer Students

Salary: $19 per hour

Location: Quaker Plant at 19 Albert St., Trenton, ON

Why You Should Apply: If you have a team-based approach in your decision-making, this may be the summer job for you. PepsiCo wants current and incoming post-secondary students who can do a job that requires a mix of crawling, squatting, climbing, twisting, and other various physical movements.

Apply Here

Parks Seasonal Position

Salary: $16.33 - $19.48 per hour

Hours: Up to 40 hours

Duration: From May 2 to August 26, 2022

Location: Various

Why You Should Apply: There are 85 people that the City of Mississauga is looking for to fill this role. If you're a fan of the great outdoors and you're tired of remote work, you'll have the chance to work in the greenery of the parkland owned by the City.

Among some tasks workers will be doing are maintenance on park amenities, handling equipment, and helping with setting up and taking down community events.

Apply Here

Park Rangers

Salary: $15 - $15.85 per hour

Duration: Between May and September ranging from 7 to 18 weeks

Location: Various

Why You Should Apply: Take a job that'll give you a front-row seat with nature in the various positions that are currently open in Ontario's provincial parks this summer.

Some roles students could nab include park planners, trail maintenance, administrative assistants, gate attendants, discovery rangers, and GIS data technicians.

Apply Here

