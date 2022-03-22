Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in ontario

The June Motel Is Hiring In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $22 Per Hour By The Beach

La vie en rosé.🍷👙

Reading paper inside the June Motel. Right: Sipping wine poolside at in Sauble Beach.

Reading paper inside the June Motel. Right: Sipping wine poolside at in Sauble Beach.

@katiebentz | Instagram, @thejunemotel | Instagram

The Netflix-famous June Motel is hiring for multiple positions this summer, primarily at their Sauble Beach location. If you love to live that good life and don't mind a glass of rosé at the end of the day, this could be the ideal job for you.

You could live and work in either wine country or a quaint beach town all summer long, surrounded by fun people and pretty pink things. There are multiple job opportunities and positions available and you could make up to $22 an hour.

They are hiring for four different positions in Sauble Beach; Motelier Intern, Maintenance Technician, Concierge Supervisor and Motelier Concierge. The boutique motel is also hiring for a Motelier Concierge and Motelier Intern at their Prince Edward County location.

There are various requirements and duties depending on the position, but all would be on-site and most roles are people-facing ones. The start dates range from the end of March into early May. Some of the postings close this week, on March 24, so if you're interested make sure to apply ASAP.

From hosting guests at their Lobby Bar and coordinating events, to ensuring the property looks its best and checking in guests, one of these positions would be a great way to be social and make new friends this summer. They value stepping outside of their comfort zone, celebrating what they do and being authentic and accountable.

They have a few rooms available for staff accommodations in Sauble Beach, so you could most literally be living that beach life. Don't forget they have that awesome pool area to hang by too. If you're ready to apply, email your resume and cover letter to emma@thejunemotel.com.

Motelier Concierge / Concierge Supervisor

Salary: $16-$19 per hour / $18 - $22 per hour

Company: The June Motel

Who Should Apply: Anyone who is social, likes getting out of their comfort zone, has a flexible working schedule and is at least 18 years old should apply. Bonus if you love pretty pink things and sunsets on the beach.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...