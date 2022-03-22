The June Motel Is Hiring In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $22 Per Hour By The Beach
The Netflix-famous June Motel is hiring for multiple positions this summer, primarily at their Sauble Beach location. If you love to live that good life and don't mind a glass of rosé at the end of the day, this could be the ideal job for you.
You could live and work in either wine country or a quaint beach town all summer long, surrounded by fun people and pretty pink things. There are multiple job opportunities and positions available and you could make up to $22 an hour.
They are hiring for four different positions in Sauble Beach; Motelier Intern, Maintenance Technician, Concierge Supervisor and Motelier Concierge. The boutique motel is also hiring for a Motelier Concierge and Motelier Intern at their Prince Edward County location.
There are various requirements and duties depending on the position, but all would be on-site and most roles are people-facing ones. The start dates range from the end of March into early May. Some of the postings close this week, on March 24, so if you're interested make sure to apply ASAP.
From hosting guests at their Lobby Bar and coordinating events, to ensuring the property looks its best and checking in guests, one of these positions would be a great way to be social and make new friends this summer. They value stepping outside of their comfort zone, celebrating what they do and being authentic and accountable.
They have a few rooms available for staff accommodations in Sauble Beach, so you could most literally be living that beach life. Don't forget they have that awesome pool area to hang by too. If you're ready to apply, email your resume and cover letter to emma@thejunemotel.com.
Motelier Concierge / Concierge Supervisor
Salary: $16-$19 per hour / $18 - $22 per hour
Company: The June Motel
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is social, likes getting out of their comfort zone, has a flexible working schedule and is at least 18 years old should apply. Bonus if you love pretty pink things and sunsets on the beach.