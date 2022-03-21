Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in ontario

PepsiCo Is Hiring Ontario Students For Summer Jobs & You Could Make Up To $15K

Get ready to make some bank. 🤑

PepsiCo employee. Right: Can of Pepsi

PepsiCo employee. Right: Can of Pepsi

@pepsicojobs | Instagram,@pepsicanada | Instagram

Calling all students in Ontario looking to make some extra cash this summer. If you're looking to make a few extra bucks to pay rent, have some timely bills to cover, or just want to save up for a vacation next year, then your summer is about to look a whole lot greener.

PepsiCo is on the lookout for some hard-working and ambitious students across Ontario to work as seasonal delivery drivers.

The company will be paying up to $15,000 for them to work in locations across the province such as Ottawa, Cambridge, London, Hamilton, and Mississauga.

"This is a great role for people who worked successfully with a high degree of independence and have experience dealing with people," the job posting reads.

So, what would you be doing on the job?

Among some of the tasks of a delivery driver are helping with processing paperwork, providing timely deliveries and unloading products, building displays for promotional purposes using banners and pricing signs, and performing duties responsibly while following transportations laws and regulations.

They're looking for students with professional studies or high school diplomas, or something equivalent.

Those who are hired will need to have a good driving record and a valid Class A CDL License.

There are also some physical demands for the job. Drivers will need to be able to lift up to 50 pounds throughout an eight to ten-hour workday and will need to be able to safely operate equipment in poor road and driving conditions.

Seasonal Delivery Driver at PepsiCo

Salary: Up to $15,000 for the summer

Location: Various locations in Ontario

Hours: Full-time

Why You Should Apply: If you're flexible to work some full-time hours during the summer and you like working with people, then this may be the job for you.

Skills like being able to drive in a manual transmission vehicle are also considered an asset to this role.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...