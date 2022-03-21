PepsiCo Is Hiring Ontario Students For Summer Jobs & You Could Make Up To $15K
Get ready to make some bank. 🤑
Calling all students in Ontario looking to make some extra cash this summer. If you're looking to make a few extra bucks to pay rent, have some timely bills to cover, or just want to save up for a vacation next year, then your summer is about to look a whole lot greener.
PepsiCo is on the lookout for some hard-working and ambitious students across Ontario to work as seasonal delivery drivers.
The company will be paying up to $15,000 for them to work in locations across the province such as Ottawa, Cambridge, London, Hamilton, and Mississauga.
"This is a great role for people who worked successfully with a high degree of independence and have experience dealing with people," the job posting reads.
So, what would you be doing on the job?
Among some of the tasks of a delivery driver are helping with processing paperwork, providing timely deliveries and unloading products, building displays for promotional purposes using banners and pricing signs, and performing duties responsibly while following transportations laws and regulations.
They're looking for students with professional studies or high school diplomas, or something equivalent.
Those who are hired will need to have a good driving record and a valid Class A CDL License.
There are also some physical demands for the job. Drivers will need to be able to lift up to 50 pounds throughout an eight to ten-hour workday and will need to be able to safely operate equipment in poor road and driving conditions.
Seasonal Delivery Driver at PepsiCo
Salary: Up to $15,000 for the summer
Location: Various locations in Ontario
Hours: Full-time
Why You Should Apply: If you're flexible to work some full-time hours during the summer and you like working with people, then this may be the job for you.
Skills like being able to drive in a manual transmission vehicle are also considered an asset to this role.