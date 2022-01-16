Trending Tags

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Students RN & There Are Tons Of 'Virtual Jobs'

Some of them pay up to $33 per hour! 🤑

Trending Staff Writer
Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, @jobs_gc | Instagram

If you're a student and looking to make a few extra bucks (remotely!), then you should definitely check out some of the jobs available with the Government of Canada.

Both full-time and part-time jobs are up for grabs as part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), and they typically hire thousands of candidates every year.

"We have a wide variety of jobs from coast to coast, in diverse fields, such as administration, agriculture, communications, enforcement, finance, IT, policy, and many more," the government website says.

Some of the opportunities on offer for students include positions "in offices and laboratories, on ships and farms, at historical sites and national parks, among many other locations."

There are opportunities all over the country too, in more than 300 cities and towns.

And if you're wondering about pay, you can make anywhere between $15 to $30.58 per hour. Not too bad, eh?

In order to apply, you must be a full-time high school, CEGEP, college or university student returning to full-time studies in the next academic year and meet the minimum age requirement to work in the province or territory where the job is based.

If selected, you'll have the ability to explore different federal service careers, gain work experience, use knowledge from your area(s) of study in school and be part of a respectful and inclusive work environment.

Preference will be given to Canadian citizens who meet all of the job requirements, and there are roles for English, French and bilingual speakers.

Dust off your resume — there could be a great opportunity waiting for you!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

