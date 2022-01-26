Parks Canada Is Hiring Students All Over The Country & You Can Get Paid Over $20 Per Hour
The great outdoors could be your office! 🏔
If you'd like to get paid to hang out in one of Canada's incredible national parks — look no further. Parks Canada is hiring across the country right now and there are tons of jobs for students that don’t require a lifetime's worth of experience.
If you love history, enjoy meeting new people or simply want to get more fresh air, there could be an opportunity for you.
Students can earn up to $24 per hour and in many cases, no specific outdoor experience is required.
However, if coming up against the elements isn't for you, different Government of Canada agencies are hiring students and young people right now. You could even get paid up to $27 an hour in some roles.
Summer students
Salary: $15 to $24.77 an hour
Where: Multiple canals and waterways, QC
Who Should Apply: If you're a full-time student with an interest in helping to run Quebec's waterways, this could be perfect for you.
Summer students are required to take on a variety of duties, including things like outdoor maintenance work, conservation, lock maintenance and more.
There are opportunities all over Quebec's national historical sites and tourism stops "from Montreal to the St. Lawrence, Richelieu and Outaouais rivers."
Whitebark & Limber Pine Monitoring Student
Salary: $15 to $20.19 an hour
Where: Waterton Lakes National Park, AB
Who Should Apply: This one is ideal for full-time high school or university students who love the outdoors, are good with data entry and are comfortable in the backcountry.
This job will have you going out into the woods and doing data entry in small teams, so it's great if you're someone who enjoys a challenging hike and is comfortable being outside for long periods.
The posting warns that days could be lengthy and you will be working in all weather conditions.
Student Inventory
Salary: TBD
Where: Kouchibouguac National Park, NB
Who Should Apply: This one's for full-time high school or university students who have experience working with the public.
The role requires you to help plan events, assist interpreters and be a general point person at guest services. You could be asked to do things like sell firewood, work a cash register and help with equipment rentals.
If you're someone who likes a bunch of different tasks on a given day, this job could be for you.
Communications & Graphic Design Student
Salary: $15 to $18.91 an hour
Where: Winnipeg, MB
Who Should Apply: Students with an interest in graphic design, photography or communications.
There are two positions up for grabs here, one is for a Social Media and Communications Student and the other is for a Photography and Graphic Design Student.
Both are based in Winnipeg and will have you working on public-facing materials for many historical sites and parks in Southern Manitoba.
Candidates should have good communication and public relations skills and must be comfortable working within a team.
Heritage Interpreter
Salary: $15.40 to $24.77 an hour
Where: Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse, Victoria, BC
Who Should Apply: Registered full-time university or college students with an interest in history would be the best candidates for this position.
On a day-to-day basis, you'd be required to educate visitors about the lighthouse and historical site, so you better be comfortable speaking to groups. The posting also mentions that you'd get to handle historic weapons and artifacts though, which could be pretty cool.
Experience in customer relations and interacting with the public is a plus here.
Mount Revelstoke & Glacier National Parks Summer Students
Salary: TBD
Where: Revelstoke, BC
Who Should Apply: This job is best for students who enjoy being outdoors, as it requires working with park visitors, community outreach and bear awareness.
There are three positions available in Mount Revelstoke, arguably one of the most beautiful places in the country, and one requires the employee to educate park visitors about the dangers of bears.
The posting says you'd spend plenty of time in the Parks Canada office, but there will be a fair amount of outside work as well. If this sounds like you act fast because the deadline is coming up on January 30.
Resource Conservation Student
Salary: $15 to $24.77 an hour
Where: Fundy National Park, NB
Who Should Apply: Eligible students who are interested in data collection.
In this role, you'd be exploring the front- and backcountry, reporting and communicating data, working with databases and interacting with park stakeholders.
You'd be working in an office as well as in the field, where you'd be hands-on on a bunch of ecological and visitor projects.
To apply, experience in data management is essential and considerable knowledge of Parks Canada would be even better.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.