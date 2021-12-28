CBSA Is Hiring Students For Summer 2022 & You Could Make Up To $33 An Hour
Hurry though, the deadline is approaching!
If you're looking for a job this summer where you can make some good money, you might want to check out this Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) job posting for students.
The federal agency has extended the deadline for hiring Student Border Services Officers until January 10, 2022, which means you still have time to send in an application.
For the job, you'd be working with border services officers in order to "make a difference by ensuring the safety and prosperity of Canada."
People who get hired will have the opportunity to work at international airports or CBSA postal centres.
Some of the duties include interviewing travellers, examining declarations and goods, identifying fraudulent documents, and assessing risks to make decisions on who can enter the country.
There are 300 jobs available in 20 cities across the country and while the hourly wage starts off at $15.40, you could actually make up to $33.58.
The Student Border Services Officer positions are full-time from May to August of 2022 and could lead to potentially being rehired part-time for the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023.
In terms of who they are looking for, CBSA says they want post-secondary students "who represent Canada's diverse population who will uphold the agency's values of integrity, respect, and professionalism."
To apply, you'll need to submit an online application that also states your preferred work location and your current area of study.
Preference may be given to students who are in a field of study related to the CBSA job such as criminology, law, safety/security studies, psychology, sociology, customs border service or police studies.
You must be fully vaccinated and for certain positions, you must have a valid and full driver's license.
Student Border Services Officer
Salary: $15.40 to 33.58 per hour
Company: Canada Border Services Agency
Who Should Apply: Students who are interested in working for the government to "make a difference by ensuring the safety and prosperity of Canada" and earning some good money during the summer!