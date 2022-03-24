CSIS Is Hiring Students All Over Canada Right Now & The Job Pays Up To $27.73 An Hour
If you've ever considered a career within the federal government, this opportunity with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service could be for you! CSIS is hiring students all over Canada right now and they're paying up to $27 per hour.
CSIS says they're looking for individuals who "thrive on tackling diverse challenges in a unique environment."
If this sounds like you, there are opportunities up for grabs right now across the country, including in Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Gatineau, Montreal, Halifax and more.
It's open to Canadian citizens who are completing undergraduate degree programs like Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, Commerce and Economics, among others.
Those with experience in using financial systems, EXCEL, applying policies and performing accounting operations are in with a particularly good shot.
When it comes to doing the job itself, CSIS says you'll be involved in "helping keep Canadians safe against national security threats."
Successful applicants will be required to carry out a number of fiance-related duties, including verifying expense claims, providing advice on travel, hospitality, conferences, memberships and Foreign Service expenses, producing financial reports and more.
Alternatively, those in resource management will be expected to monitor financial activities, interpret and apply policies and coordinate movement of funds, as well as other things.
There is a salary range for the roles on offer, depending on an individual's position. For example, the hourly wage for a college student in their first term as an intern is $15.40, while a grad student in their fourth term can make $27.73 an hour.
Your career within the agency could extend further beyond the role, too.
CSIS says they're "not looking to simply fill student placement positions every four months. Our program is designed to identify and develop potential full-time employees."
Because of the nature of the work, candidates are advised not to discuss their application with others or mention it on social media.
Similarly, applicants must be eligible to receive an "Enhanced Top Secret security clearance," which admittedly sounds pretty cool!
The deadline to apply for the upcoming season is April 14, 2022.
Salary: Varies, up to $27.73 per hour
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply:
