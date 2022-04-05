CSIS Intelligence Officer Jobs Are Available Right Now & You Can Make Over $100,000
You get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance with this position. 🤐
There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs for the role of Intelligence Officer available in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby and the pay tops out at over $100,00!
With CSIS, Intelligence Officers are "at the heart of Canada's national security" and need to be discrete along with "secure conscious" while performing their functions.
Intelligence Officers are responsible for:
- Conducting, coordinating and managing investigations (subject-specific or country-specific)
- Conducting research, analyzing information and preparing clear and concise reports related to national security
- Liaising with partners and developing information networks
- Consulting and collaborating with counterparts and stakeholders
- Providing sound, objective and professional advice
Canadian citizens can apply but you can't discuss your application with others besides your partner or close family members and they should also be discreet about it.
The salary ranges from $65,460 to $102,250 and the maximum pay during the position's developmental program is $89,970.
The only education requirement for the position is the completion of an undergraduate bachelor's degree.
It's required that you have an understanding of the CSIS mandate, threats as defined in the CSIS Act and priorities regarding the security of Canada along with an awareness of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate.
Also, interpersonal, analytical, communication, judgement and adaptability skills are needed as well.
Knowledge of a foreign language and previous international travel are considered assets.
If you get hired, you need a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license, the successful completion of the Ottawa-based Intelligence Officer Entry Training program, the ability to relocate within Canada and a willingness to travel.
You'll also get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance!
Relocation to Ottawa is mandatory for the initial training and the three-year development program that follows.
Those who identify as visible minorities and Indigenous people who live in the Toronto, Montreal or Burnaby area when they get hired will have the option to stay in that location after the successful completion of the training program.
The closing date for the Intelligence Officer jobs is April 20, 2022.
If you're interested in other government of Canada jobs, CSIS is hiring for so many more roles, CBSA is looking for potential employees and Health Canada is adding people to its team!
Intelligence Officer
Thinking about being an Intelligence Officer with Canada\u2019s human intelligence agency?\n\nCSIS is hiring #IO positions in #Ottawa, #Toronto, #Montreal, and #Burnaby!\n\nDo you have what it takes? Find out here: http://ow.ly/24Sg50IA1Ct\u00a0pic.twitter.com/seGZUmqPGs— CSIS Canada (@CSIS Canada) 1649093412
Salary: $65,460 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Location: Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens with an undergraduate bachelor's degree who have an understanding of the CSIS mandate and awareness of national and international current events.
Candidates also have to complete a training program, be able to relocate within Canada and be willing to travel.