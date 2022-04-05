Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
government of canada jobs

CSIS Intelligence Officer Jobs Are Available Right Now & You Can Make Over $100,000

You get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance with this position. 🤐

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​CSIS headquarters in Ottawa.

CSIS headquarters in Ottawa.

csiscanada | Twitter

There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs for the role of Intelligence Officer available in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby and the pay tops out at over $100,00!

With CSIS, Intelligence Officers are "at the heart of Canada's national security" and need to be discrete along with "secure conscious" while performing their functions.

Intelligence Officers are responsible for:

  • Conducting, coordinating and managing investigations (subject-specific or country-specific)
  • Conducting research, analyzing information and preparing clear and concise reports related to national security
  • Liaising with partners and developing information networks
  • Consulting and collaborating with counterparts and stakeholders
  • Providing sound, objective and professional advice

Canadian citizens can apply but you can't discuss your application with others besides your partner or close family members and they should also be discreet about it.

The salary ranges from $65,460 to $102,250 and the maximum pay during the position's developmental program is $89,970.

The only education requirement for the position is the completion of an undergraduate bachelor's degree.

It's required that you have an understanding of the CSIS mandate, threats as defined in the CSIS Act and priorities regarding the security of Canada along with an awareness of national and international current events and how they relate to the CSIS mandate.

Also, interpersonal, analytical, communication, judgement and adaptability skills are needed as well.

Knowledge of a foreign language and previous international travel are considered assets.

If you get hired, you need a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license, the successful completion of the Ottawa-based Intelligence Officer Entry Training program, the ability to relocate within Canada and a willingness to travel.

You'll also get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance!

Relocation to Ottawa is mandatory for the initial training and the three-year development program that follows.

Those who identify as visible minorities and Indigenous people who live in the Toronto, Montreal or Burnaby area when they get hired will have the option to stay in that location after the successful completion of the training program.

The closing date for the Intelligence Officer jobs is April 20, 2022.

If you're interested in other government of Canada jobs, CSIS is hiring for so many more roles, CBSA is looking for potential employees and Health Canada is adding people to its team!

Intelligence Officer

Salary: $65,460 to $102,250

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Location: Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens with an undergraduate bachelor's degree who have an understanding of the CSIS mandate and awareness of national and international current events.

Candidates also have to complete a training program, be able to relocate within Canada and be willing to travel.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...