student jobs

CSIS Is Hiring Students For Various Roles Across Canada & You Could Make Over $27 An Hour

There are jobs in admin, finance, HR, tech and more! 💰

Trending Editor
A Government of Canada building. Right: A student with a Government of Canada lanyard.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime, @jobs_gc | Instagram

Calling all students! If you're looking for a Government of Canada job, this could be for you. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is hiring right now and there are so many different types of roles available.

On Monday, July 11, CSIS announced that it's hiring for its fall 2023 work term.

This means that it's opening jobs for students across the country, including in major cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

There are a bunch of different opportunities available, which means there's likely to be something that fits your skill set, qualifications and experience.

This includes jobs in administration, finance, human resources, foreign relations, technology and engineering and more.

The agency says it's looking for "students who thrive on tackling diverse challenges in a unique environment."

If this sounds like you, CSIS promises the opportunity to gain valuable experience in the field you've applied for, as well as the chance to "broaden [your] knowledge and experience before choosing a career specialization."

Different roles have various requirements, but applicants must be enrolled in relevant undergraduate degree or college diploma programs. While previous experience is not generally required for CSIS student jobs, preference may be given to candidates who have prior experience in a relevant field.

Desirable competencies for many of the roles include adaptability, flexibility, initiative, organizational skills and strong communication.

Most of the jobs have a term of between 4 and 16 months, depending on the individual and the role on offer.

Some of the positions available include Administrative Assistant, Emergency Management Analyst, Protective Services Officer, Information Management Official and more.

They're paid at an hourly rate, which varies depending on your position. For example, the hourly wage for a college student in their first term as an intern is $15.40, while a grad student in their fourth term can make $27.73 an hour.

The fall term runs from October 1, 2022, to January 31st, 2023.

Students must apply in the current term for the one ahead, which means applicants have until September 30, 2022, to register their interest in the fall 2023 term.

CSIS student jobs

Salary: Varies

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you want to start a career within the Government of Canada, or are looking for a chance to develop your skills and work while studying, this could be the perfect starting point.

Time to dust off that resume, eh?

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

