CRA Jobs For Auditors Are Available Right Now & You Can Make Almost $110,000 A Year
You can get this high-paying job with just a high school diploma! 🤑
There are Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs for auditors open across the country and you can get paid almost $110,000 if you get the position!
With these high-paying government of Canada jobs, the CRA's Internal Audit and Evaluation Directorate department is looking for people to join its team which "emphasizes teamwork and adherence" to standards and ethics.
This "Internal Audit Project Leaders" position with the CRA will have you leading the development, conduction and reporting of independent and objective internal audits and consultations.
When it comes to money that's offered, the yearly salary ranges from $95,995 to $108,042!
The positions are available in various locations across Canada.
Also, there are different language requirements including English essential and bilingual imperative so you don't need to know French to get hired.
The education requirements are a post-secondary school degree or a high school diploma plus a combination of training and/or experience related to independent internal audits, reviews or studies.
If you want the job, you need experience conducting independent internal audits, reviews or studies.
Also, it's required that you have experience preparing internal audit products like terms of reference, summaries of findings and briefing material and/or preparing presentations related to internal audits, reviews or studies.
The conditions of employment are a willingness to work overtime and travel along with the ability to get reliability or secret security clearance from the federal government.
A pool of candidates will be established from applications for this job and that could be used to staff other positions with CRA.
The closing date for this "Internal Audit Project Leaders" position is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
