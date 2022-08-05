7 Government Of Canada Jobs Available All Over The Country That Pay More Than $100,000
There are government of Canada jobs available all over the country that pay over $100,000 and you can apply for them right now if you want to make some serious cash.
Positions are being hired for by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Statistics Canada, the Canadian Space Agency and more.
The salaries for all of the jobs range over $100,000 and one position even offers more than $200,000!
While some require that you be bilingual in English and French, others have various language requirements so you don't need to know French.
The positions are located all over the country, including B.C., Ontario and Quebec.
Here are seven government of Canada jobs with salaries that range over $100,000 that you can apply for!
Internal Audit Project Leaders
Salary: $95,995 to $108,042
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree from a post-secondary institution or a secondary school diploma and a combination of training and/or experience related to independent internal audits, reviews or studies.
Experience conducting independent internal audits, reviews or studies and experience preparing internal audit products or presentations related to internal audits, reviews or studies to senior management is required.
The last day to apply for this job at various locations within Canada is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $99,759 to $106,945
Company: National Research Council of Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a university degree in a communications-related area of study.
It's required that applicants have experience providing communications advice on complex and sensitive issues and experience planning and implementing communications plans, products and activities.
This position is available at a National Research Council of Canada facility in Canada but there's an option for offsite or hybrid work.
The closing date is August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Environmental Assessment Officer
Salary: $74,580 to $106,933
Company: National Defence
Who Should Apply: National Defence is looking for someone with a post-secondary degree that's specialized in biology, environmental sciences or another relevant science.
Experience implementing environmental initiatives, programs, projects, policies, directives or operating procedures and experience preparing written reports or briefings with analysis, advice and recommendations is needed.
Positions located in Meaford, Ontario can't be remote but positions in Ottawa could be worked remotely across the country.
The closing date is August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
IT Security Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: CSIS wants to hire someone with a university degree in a field like engineering or computer science and three years of experience.
But you can have a technologist diploma or professional designation with four years of experience or a college diploma in a related field with six years of experience.
The job requirements include experience working with and securing IT infrastructure, experience implementing security requirements in IT systems and experience working with government policies on IT security.
The last day to apply for this Ottawa-based position is August 24, 2022.
Managing Director
Salary: $178,900 to $223,500
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a degree from a post-secondary institution and a Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada designation.
Experience leading analyses and discussions related to complex accounting or auditing issues, experience presenting policy recommendations relating to financial services and experience at the senior management level is needed.
This position is located in Toronto but there is the option to work at offices in Montreal, Ottawa or Vancouver.
The last day to apply is August 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Various cloud positions
Salary: $75,129 to $126,390
Company: Statistics Canada
Who Should Apply: Statistics Canada is building its services in the cloud so you need to have graduated from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
Experience working in an Information Management and Information Technology (IM/IT) environment with a focus on analyzing IM/IT requirements, delivering IM/IT solutions or providing IM/IT support is required.
The closing date is August 18, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
IT Manager
Salary: $101,541 to $126,390
Company: Canadian Space Agency
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another relevant field.
Requirements include experience in human resources management, providing advice and recommendations in the area of information management/information technology and preparing and presenting briefing materials.
The last day to apply for this job in Quebec is August 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.