Government Of Canada Is Hiring HR Assistants & You Need To Know How To Use Microsoft Office
No university or college education is required for this virtual job!
There are government of Canada jobs available in human resources, and you really just need to know how to use Microsoft Office. Plus, no university or college education is required!
Natural Resources Canada has shared a posting for human resources assistants its corporate management and services sector is looking to hire.
There is no requirement that you have to go into an office for the position.
It's a "virtual work location" job, meaning you can work from home or anywhere in the country.
When it comes to money, the annual salary ranges between $55,543 and $60,130.
The essential education qualifications are a secondary school diploma. So, you don't need to have a university degree or college diploma to get hired.
It's required that you have experience using Microsoft Office (Word, Excel or Outlook), experience providing services to clients, and about six months of experience performing general administrative or clerical duties in an office environment like data entry, drafting correspondence and maintaining files.
You also have to be willing and able to work overtime whenever it's needed and be eligible to receive a reliability status security clearance from the government.
This is a selection process that means if you're successful, you will be put into inventory for future vacancies that will be used to staff positions as they become available.
The last day to apply is December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
