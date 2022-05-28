7 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Across The Country That Pay Over $100,000
Start making that six-figure salary! 🤑
There are so many government of Canada jobs available across the country right that pay more than $100,000!
You can find positions with different government agencies and departments located all over Canada in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Northwest Territories.
The pay ranges for the salaries of these jobs all go above $100,000 and the highest paying one is actually $117,888!
Some positions require candidates be bilingual in English and French but some only need English.
Also, the federal government has a vaccination policy that requires all employees of the core public service to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
There can be accommodations given but only based on a certified medical, religious, or other prohibited ground of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act.
If you're looking for work, here are seven government of Canada jobs with salaries over $100,000 that you can apply for!
Social Media Strategist
Salary: $91,500 to $116,200
Company: Financial Consumer Agency of Canada - Public Affairs Branch
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a recognized university with a degree in public relations, communications, marketing, journalism or another relevant field.
It's required that you have experience writing, editing and/or producing, experience developing and implementing social media strategies, experience coordinating social media campaigns, experience providing advice and recommendations on digital communications, experience overseeing the work of team members, and experience responding to public social media queries.
You also have to be bilingual in English and French.
The closing date for this Ottawa-based position is July 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who Should Apply: Anyone applying must have done undergraduate studies.
Two years of experience in researching information via various databases, analyzing information in order to make recommendations and writing reports. Experience using computer systems and social media apps is also required.
CSIS is looking for people who know English and French along with Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali and/or Spanish.
The last day to apply for these positions at offices in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia is August 8, 2022.
Producer, animation and interactive studio
Salary: $90,467 to $116,813
Company: National Film Board
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a university degree in a related discipline and a minimum of seven years of experience in the production industry.
Knowledge of the processes for animation, script and storyboard development, pre-production, artwork creation and post-production is required along with experience in preparing, managing and controlling budgets and production schedules and in hiring creative, technical and administrative staff.
The closing date for this Vancouver-based position is June 8, 2022.
IT Security Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree in a related field plus three years of experience, a technologist diploma or equivalent professional designation plus four years of experience, or a college diploma in a related field plus six years of experience.
Other requirements include experience working with and securing IT infrastructure, drafting and reviewing technical and/or standards documents, implementing security requirements in IT systems, working with government policies on IT security, working with IT risk management processes, doing forensic analyses of IT hardware and software, and developing scripts on various systems.
The last day to apply for this bilingual Ottawa-based job is June 21, 2022.
Environmental Project Manager
Salary: $101,080 to $117,888
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated with a degree from a post-secondary institution in an engineering specialty and is eligible to get a certification as a professional engineer in Canada.
Experience with major engineering and/or construction procurement processes and contract management, project management related to environmental, geotechnical, civil or mining projects, managing contractors, consultants, and/or project teams, and liaising with clients and/or stakeholders is required.
The last day to apply for this job in Edmonton or Yellowknife is June 29, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Financial Management Advisor
Salary: $86,275 to $109,164
Company: House of Commons
Who Should Apply: This job requires you to have successfully completed post-secondary education in finance, commerce or business administration.
Also, you need experience in analyzing, interpreting and consolidating financial information, providing strategic advice, guidance and recommendations, preparing briefing materials for senior management, applying financial management policies, guidelines and regulations, using an Integrated Financial System, and using Microsoft Excel.
The closing date for this bilingual Ottawa-based job is June 5, 2022.
Policy Analyst or Program Policy Analyst
Salary: $88,618 to $101,999
Company: Transport Canada - Oceans Protection Plan
Who Should Apply: Someone with a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in economics, sociology or statistics.
You also need experience in conducting research and analysis related to social or economic issues, providing advice and recommendations to senior management, working with partners in the public or private sectors, and preparing strategic decision-making documents.
The closing date for this position that has openings in Vancouver, Victoria and Ottawa is June 10, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.