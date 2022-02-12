These Government Of Canada Jobs Pay You To Shop & You Could Make Over $90,000 A Year
Positions are being hired for in 19 cities across Canada!
There are so many government of Canada jobs being hired for right now that will pay you to shop and you could make up over $92,000 a year!
Public Services and Procurement Canada is hiring procurement officers to be buying specialists for the federal government and that means you could be purchasing everything from military uniforms to tanks to tablets to smartphones to satellites.
With this posting, there are 40 positions to be filled and the salary ranges from $80,539 to $92,033 a year.
Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria, Winnipeg, Moncton, Saint John, St. John's, Halifax, Kingston, Ottawa, Petawawa, Toronto, Charlottetown, Gatineau, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint-Hubert and Saskatoon are all listed as locations for these jobs.
There are some requirements to be hired including a completed secondary school education or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience relevant to the position.
Also, recent and significant experience in the development of procurement strategies and plans, preparation and finalization of procurement documents, issuing solicitation documents and awarding contracts, conducting bid evaluations and negotiating, and managing contracts is required.
There are various language requirements depending on the position being staffed. Some need you to be bilingual in English and French while others need just English.
If you want to get the job, you have to be available to work overtime, often on short notice, and to travel within Canada and abroad.
Also, there are various security clearances that may be required like Reliability, Secret or Top Secret.
The federal government requires employees in the core public administration to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an accommodation based on a medical, religious or another prohibited ground for discrimination.
The closing date for this posting is July 13, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Buying specialists
New career opportunity alert!\n\n@PSPC_SPAC is looking for procurement officers to purchase on behalf of the #GoC: from ships to smartphones and satellites, and everything in between. \n\nApply before July 13, 2022! \nhttp://ow.ly/Hffa50HKAGV\u00a0pic.twitter.com/BRflHseFaw— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1644606076
Salary: $80,539 to $92,033
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a completed secondary school education along with recent experience with procurement.