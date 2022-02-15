8 Ontario Jobs That Are Currently Hiring & Will Pay You Over $100K
Get your resume ready.
Get your resumes ready! There are currently multiple companies looking for applicants all over Ontario, and they will pay you a pretty penny. From jobs in London to openings in Toronto, there are a bunch of positions to apply for.
Here are eight Ontario jobs that will pay you six figures, and some need less experience than others.
Radio Software Designer
Salary: $100,000 - $125,000
Company: A Society Group, Inc.
Location: Ottawa, ON
Why You Should Apply: They're looking for an innovative and driven individual with experience in C++ coding for this role. Applicants should have a bachelor's or master's degree in computer or electrical engineering, computer science, or something similar, and over five years of relevant work experience.
Strategic Initiatives Engagement Manager
Salary: $68,400 - $111,700
Company: Sun Life
Location: Toronto, ON, and Waterloo, ON
Why You Should Apply: Sun Life wants an expert in their field who can help drive business strategy and solve problems while thriving in a fast-paced team environment. A degree in business administration or something equivalent is preferred but at least three years of experience in management consulting, strategy development, or working in a leading business initiative is required. Plus, applicants should have at least two years of experience with data analytics tools.
Supervisor, Parks & Recreation Operations
Salary: $84,889 - $110, 855
Company: City of London
Location: London, ON
Why You Should Apply: This job in London, Ontario is open for applicants who want to work with the Parks and Forestry division (and who knows a lot about Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act.) If you're down to help manage municipal procedures and policies as well as enforce safety regulations, then you should apply. A three-year degree in a related field and at least five years of experience working in the public sector is required for the job.
Automotive Service Manager
Salary: $200,000
Company: Clutch Canada Inc.
Location: Etobicoke, ON
Why You Should Apply: Are you a team player who can work under tight deadlines? If you have excellent communication skills and can study market trends to determine consumer demands, even better. Anyone applying should ideally have at least five years of relevant experience for this role, but the best part is that they don't even need a degree!
3D Environment Artist
Salary: Up to $100,000
Company: Tactic Studios
Location: Remote, London, ON
Why You Should Apply: If you're looking for a job in London, Ontario, this one needs a driven and skilled artist with a passion for creating high-quality video games. If you have a knack for creating cool graphic environments in multiplayer video games, this is the job for you. Applicants need to submit a portfolio of high and low-poly 3D assets and textures you have created and should have experience with lighting environments as well as 3D animation and rigging.
Biological Scientist
Salary: $120,000 - $130,000
Company: Sunnybrook Research Institute
Location: Toronto, ON
Why You Should Apply: Sunnybrook is searching for someone to conduct some cellular research as well as supervise other scientists and biological technicians. Anyone interested in applying should have a doctorate degree and five or more years of relevant work experience.
HVAC Service Manager
Salary: $100,000
Company: GTA Skilled Trades
Location: Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Should Apply: If you're willing to relocate to the popular tourist spot of Blue Mountain, Ontario, and you've got experience working with commercial and residential clients in the HVAC industry, you might want to apply to this position. Plus, the job offers a three to six months stay at a high-end cottage and a competitive benefits plan.
Client Support Representative
Salary: $110,000
Company: Finastra
Location: Mississauga, ON
Why You Should Apply: This exciting role in a fast-paced environment is great for anyone who is organized, has at least a college degree, and can give some stellar internet and network advice for business system users. Anyone applying only needs three years of experience, too.
