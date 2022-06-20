NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario government jobs

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & A Bunch Of Roles Will Pay You Up To $100K

Get employed and get paid!

Toronto Staff Writer
Person wearing a hard hat. Right: People working in office.

The Government of Ontario is currently hiring over 30 roles with salary ranges over $100,000, so if you're looking to switch up your career or just get more money, you may want to throw an application in.

Jobs range from roles in marketing to management, policy and more. Therefore, regardless of your field of interest, you may be able to find a position that fits your skill set.

So, next time your parents ask you when you're going to settle down with someone with a nice job or a cushy salary, you can hit them with Cher's iconic line, "Mom, I am a rich man," and flash your fancy six-figure salary.

Here are six jobs you can apply for in the Ontario government:

Senior Policy Analyst 

Salary: $74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Organization: Ministry of Infrastructure

Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about helping Ontario reach full high-speed internet access by 2025 and have great policy ideas to help the province get there, this may be the job for you. In this role, you'll need experience in policy development and analysis, and you'll have to be able to manage people while working on tight high, pressure deadlines.

Apply here

Assistant Health Care Manager

Salary: $74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year

Location: Napanee, Ontario

Organization: Ministry of the Solicitor

Who Should Apply: If you're a Registered Nurse with experience in nursing administration, you can bring your skills to the Quinte Detention Centre to help run the centre's healthcare operations and care for the patients. You'll be expected to run a team of nurses and help ensure standards are met. So, if you're organized with solid leadership skills, this could be a great fit!

Apply Here

Marketing Advisor

Person working on laptop.

Salary: $74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Organization: Ministry of Finance

Who Should Apply: If you have marketing experience and are proficient in Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Internet, and Outlook, you might be the right fit to help take control of the Ministry of Finance's creative strategy.

Apply Here

Indigenous liaison Officer

Salary: $80,595.00 to $117,142.00 per year

Location: Thunder Bay, Ontario

Organization: Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry

Who Should Apply: If you're well versed in Indigenous culture, business and communication when it comes to negotiation, you may have found your next job. This opportunity is looking for someone to create strong ties with Indigenous communities while working alongside other ministries to bring programs to the "Ring of Fire" community.

Apply Here

Data Scientist

Salary :$74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year

Location: Several cities across Ontario

Organization: Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development

Who Should Apply: If you are a data scientist with great project management skills, math skills and ability to present information through various platforms and know your way around programming languages like "Python, R, Scala" and "SQL, Hive, Cypher" you may be a contender.

Apply Here

Head Maintenance

Person in hard hat.

Salary: $88,908.00 to $138,290.00 per year

Location: Thunder Bay, Ontario

Organization: Ministry of Transportation

Who Should Apply: First things first, you'll have to be a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO) and have a valid G class license. On top of that, having excellent leadership skills, technical knowledge of civil engineering theories, and a "results-oriented" mindset may help you land this gig.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

