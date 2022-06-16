7 Lululemon Jobs That Are Hiring In Toronto & Have Unreal Benefits
You could get some money to use on that workout class you've always wanted to try.
If you're looking for a job in Toronto that comes with pretty sweet work perks, then you may want to head over to Lululemon to see what positions could work for you.
This athleisure company offers a ton of different benefits to its employees, like their "Sweaty Pursuits" program that gives staff a monthly allowance that they can use toward their health and fitness goals.
Lululemon also has a parenthood program that gives their staff up to six months of paid leave no matter what job level you're at (plus it can be used for both mothers and fathers, and for parents who are adopting a child). The company also has an extended health plan and employee discounts, though some work perks may depend on where exactly you work.
If this sounds like what you're looking for, then here are seven jobs that are currently hiring in Toronto.
Assistant Manager, Guest Experience
Location: Toronto Eaton Centre, 218 Yonge St., Unit 3102B, Toronto, ON, and various other stores
Time type: Full-time
Who Should Apply: If you're a natural-born leader with at least one year of management experience, then Lululemon might be looking for you. In this role, you will be tasked with making sure that both shoppers and your team members are having a good experience at the store. Plus, you'll be responsible for creating an inclusive work environment.
Educator
Location: Lululemon on Cumberland Street, 153 Cumberland St., Toronto, ON, and various other stores
Who Should Apply: You have to be at least 18 years old, be able to lift up to 30 lbs and be willing to work somewhere with loud music in order to apply for this role. As an Educator, you will help shoppers at the store as well as restock clothes and other necessary cleaning tasks.
Assistant Manager, Operations
Location: Lululemon on Cumberland Street, 153 Cumberland St., and Toronto Eaton Centre, 218 Yonge St., Unit 3102B, Toronto, ON
Time type: Full-time
Who Should Apply: If you like to crunch numbers and are business-oriented, then Lululemon may want you for this position. Successful applicants will be tasked with making sure the store is well stocked, and creating operations-focused projects.
Expeditor
Location: Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON, and various other stores
Time type: Part-time
Who Should Apply: In this role, expeditors are responsible for taking care of inventory processing and maintaining the backroom strategy to Lululemon's standards. Anyone who is well-organized, and knows how to make work more efficient, might want to send in their resume.
Hemmer
Location: Toronto Eaton Centre, 218 Yonge St., Unit 3102B, and 318 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Time type: Part-time
Who Should Apply: Anyone with professional experience sewing may want to throw their name in the hat for this job. In this role, you will work with Lululemon customers to tailor their clothes in a timely fashion.
Key Leader
Location: 318 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON, and various other stores
Time type: Full time
Who Should Apply: As a Key Leader, you will be the point person for all of the Educators at the store and make sure that all shoppers have has an "outstanding" experience there. If you like being a coach or a mentor to others and know how to lead a team, this job may just be for you.
Intermittent Educator
Location: Toronto Eaton Centre, 218 Yonge St., Unit 3102B, Toronto, ON
Time type: Part-time
Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for a part-time job in retail may want to apply for this position at Lululemon, though you will have to be willing to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.
