Costco Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In Ontario & You Can Make Way Over Minimum Wage

The average pay is $26 per hour! 💰

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Costco in Oshawa, Ontario.

Costco in Oshawa, Ontario.

Courtesy of Costco

It's time to spruce up your resume, because Costco has so many job opportunities available in Ontario right now, and you can make over minimum wage.

The big-box retail store told Narcity that it is currently hiring for seasonal positions in the province and across Canada, and the average salary is $26 per hour. Full time hourly clerks in the warehouse can actually earn up to $70,000 per year, plus benefits.

Costco in Oshawa, Ontario.Costco in Oshawa, Ontario.Courtesy of Costco

There are a range of positions you can apply for depending on where you are located. The full list is available on the website, and some jobs include stockers, photo lab assistants, tire installers, and even cake decorators.

Many jobs require only a high school education, so there are still lots of opportunities available if you don't have a degree. There are also positions available for students, such as an Optical Student and Pharmacy Student.

Costco just opened its second Oshawa location on June 9, and the store has created 85 new local part time jobs and 80 to 100 seasonal jobs. It's located in the North Oshawa area and boasts 161,391 square-feet of food and other products.

There are lots of other places hiring across Canada, including one company that will pay you to travel and review different places. Or, you could work for the government and possibly make over $100,000. That doesn't sound so bad!

If you're on the hunt for a job, then check out some of the opportunities at Costco, where you can make above minimum wage.

Costco Jobs

Employees cutting a ribbon at Costco in Oshawa, Ontario.

Courtesy of Costco

Salary: $26 an hour on average

Company: Costco Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for seasonal or part-time work.

Apply Here

