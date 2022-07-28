Costco Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs Across Ontario & You Can Make Up To $70K A Year
The average hourly pay is way over minimum wage.
If you're looking for a career or job change, you might want to consider applying to Costco. The big-box retail store is hiring for lots of positions across Ontario, and you can make up to $70,000 a year.
The average salary per hour at Costco is $26, making it higher than minimum wage. A full-time hourly clerk in the warehouse has the opportunity to make up to $70,000 a year, plus benefits.
There are a wide range of jobs available, including some pretty unique ones. You can get paid to decorate cakes, bake goodies, and garnish desserts.
Other positions include Tire Centre Sales Assistants, Loss Prevention Clerks, Stockers, and Service Deli Clerks. Many jobs only require a high school education, so you don't need a ton of credentials to apply for these.
There are some jobs available for students, such as a Pharmacy Student, as well as jobs that require a licence like the Audiologist and Optician.
Costco isn't the only place with high-paying job opportunities. The Government of Canada is also currently hiring, and you can make over $100,000 per year. Of course, a salary like this comes with some prerequisites such as education and experience.
To apply for a position with Costco, you can visit the website and look under "Career Opportunities." From there, you can select the area you're interested in working at (office, warehouse), and then find available jobs near you by putting in your address or province.
You can apply directly online, and even choose multiple positions to submit your resume to.
Costco Jobs
Salary: $26 an hour on average
Company: Costco Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for a new part-time or career opportunity.