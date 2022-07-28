Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

jobs in ontario

Costco Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Jobs Across Ontario & You Can Make Up To $70K A Year

The average hourly pay is way over minimum wage.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Front of Costco building.

Front of Costco building.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime.com

If you're looking for a career or job change, you might want to consider applying to Costco. The big-box retail store is hiring for lots of positions across Ontario, and you can make up to $70,000 a year.

The average salary per hour at Costco is $26, making it higher than minimum wage. A full-time hourly clerk in the warehouse has the opportunity to make up to $70,000 a year, plus benefits.

There are a wide range of jobs available, including some pretty unique ones. You can get paid to decorate cakes, bake goodies, and garnish desserts.

Other positions include Tire Centre Sales Assistants, Loss Prevention Clerks, Stockers, and Service Deli Clerks. Many jobs only require a high school education, so you don't need a ton of credentials to apply for these.

There are some jobs available for students, such as a Pharmacy Student, as well as jobs that require a licence like the Audiologist and Optician.

Costco isn't the only place with high-paying job opportunities. The Government of Canada is also currently hiring, and you can make over $100,000 per year. Of course, a salary like this comes with some prerequisites such as education and experience.

To apply for a position with Costco, you can visit the website and look under "Career Opportunities." From there, you can select the area you're interested in working at (office, warehouse), and then find available jobs near you by putting in your address or province.

You can apply directly online, and even choose multiple positions to submit your resume to.

Costco Jobs

Salary: $26 an hour on average

Company: Costco Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone looking for a new part-time or career opportunity.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...