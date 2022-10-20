The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions & These 6 Pay Up To $100K A Year
Choo choo! Here comes the money train.🚂
The TTC might be your form of transportation – but it could also be your employer.
The TTC is hiring several high-paid positions, so if you're on the hunt for a job in Ontario that will help you afford gas prices, you may want to dust off your application.
Current openings are offering salaries up to $100,000 or more, but on top of a good chunk of change, you'll also be working for one of the GTA's top employers for 2022.
So whether you're an analyst, engineer or manager, you could find a promising career at the TTC.
Here are six open positions that pay up to $100K per year.
Senior Systems Analyst
Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60
Department: Information Technology Services - Maintenance, Materials & Engineering
Who Should Apply: If you have an applicable diploma, degree or equivalent work experience in the field and think you're up to the task of conducting feasibility studies.
Analyst ITSM Reporting
Salary: $86,577.40 - $108,235.40
Department: Information Technology Services - IT Customer Services
Who Should Apply: Someone with a computer science degree who focused on analytics and has experience with the ins and outs of IT service management. If you don't have a degree and still have the needed certification and system knowledge, you can make it up with relevant experience and education.
System Analyst
Salary: $86,577.40 - $108,235.40
Department: Information Technology Services - Maintenance, Materials & Engineering
Who Should Apply: Anyone who thinks they have the skills to update and change information systems and technology with a relevant post-secondary degree or diploma. You'll also need experience with several programming languages and softwares.
Manager, Claims
Salary: $99,717.80 - $124,724.60
Department: Legal - Claims
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a strong knowledge of claims law that can effectively manage claims adjusters, duty adjusters, clerical staff and help prepare for litigation with relevant post-secondary education
Engineering Technologist
Salary: $89,856.00 - $112,320.00
Department: Streetcar Maintenance - Reliability & Quality Assurance
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a degree in electrical or mechanical engineering technology with the proper skills and certification to help keep the streetcars running in the 6ix through technical support.
Project Manager, Space Management
Salary: $111,930.00 - $139,867.00
Department: Property, Planning and Development - Office & Operational Space Management
Who Should Apply: Someone with a post-secondary degree or diploma in architecture, engineering, property or real estate or equivalent experience. With work experience in construction, managing projects and real estate. The applicant should also have a good feel for corporate spaces and design.
