The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions & These 6 Pay Up To $100K A Year

Choo choo! Here comes the money train.🚂

Toronto Staff Writer
TTC streetcar.

The TTC might be your form of transportation – but it could also be your employer.

The TTC is hiring several high-paid positions, so if you're on the hunt for a job in Ontario that will help you afford gas prices, you may want to dust off your application.

Current openings are offering salaries up to $100,000 or more, but on top of a good chunk of change, you'll also be working for one of the GTA's top employers for 2022.

So whether you're an analyst, engineer or manager, you could find a promising career at the TTC.

Here are six open positions that pay up to $100K per year.

Senior Systems Analyst

Salary: $99,717.80 to $124,724.60

Department: Information Technology Services - Maintenance, Materials & Engineering

Who Should Apply: If you have an applicable diploma, degree or equivalent work experience in the field and think you're up to the task of conducting feasibility studies.

Apply here

Analyst ITSM Reporting

Salary: $86,577.40 - $108,235.40

Department: Information Technology Services - IT Customer Services

Who Should Apply: Someone with a computer science degree who focused on analytics and has experience with the ins and outs of IT service management. If you don't have a degree and still have the needed certification and system knowledge, you can make it up with relevant experience and education.

Apply here

System Analyst

Salary: $86,577.40 - $108,235.40

Department: Information Technology Services - Maintenance, Materials & Engineering

Who Should Apply: Anyone who thinks they have the skills to update and change information systems and technology with a relevant post-secondary degree or diploma. You'll also need experience with several programming languages and softwares.

Apply here

Manager, Claims

Salary: $99,717.80 - $124,724.60

Department: Legal - Claims

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a strong knowledge of claims law that can effectively manage claims adjusters, duty adjusters, clerical staff and help prepare for litigation with relevant post-secondary education

Apply here

Engineering Technologist

​Salary: $89,856.00 - $112,320.00

Department: Streetcar Maintenance - Reliability & Quality Assurance

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a degree in electrical or mechanical engineering technology with the proper skills and certification to help keep the streetcars running in the 6ix through technical support.

Apply here

Project Manager, Space Management

Salary: $111,930.00 - $139,867.00

Department: Property, Planning and Development - Office & Operational Space Management

Who Should Apply: Someone with a post-secondary degree or diploma in architecture, engineering, property or real estate or equivalent experience. With work experience in construction, managing projects and real estate. The applicant should also have a good feel for corporate spaces and design.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

