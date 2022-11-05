Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & A Lot Of The Positions Will Pay You Over $100K

Time to update your C.V. folks.

Toronto Staff Writer
Queen's Park in Toronto. Right: People walking in Toronto.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime, Deymos | Dreamstime

Are you a skilled worker who's looking to join the six-figure club? Maybe you should consider working for the Ontario government.

The province is currently looking to fill several high-paying positions, all of which offer salaries of over $100,000 a year.

Interested? Here are six open roles in the Ontario government that allow you to make the big bucks.

Senior Manager

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Division: Central Agencies I&IT Cluster / IT Source

Who Should Apply: Individuals who can provide "senior leadership, coaching and mentoring to a team of I&IT managers."

Apply Here

Chief Psychologist

Salary: $79,720 to $124,228 per year

Division: Maplehurst Correctional Complex

Who Should Apply: Professionals who can provide leadership and management in the "delivery of psychological programs and services within a multi-disciplinary model."

Apply Here

Director, Asset And Maintenance Management

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Division: South Peel Region

Who Should Apply: Anyone skilled enough to provide "direction and project management oversight" within the Ontario Clean Water Agency.

Apply Here

Assistant Director, Strategic Communications

Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year

Division: Communications Branch, Deputy Minister's Office

Who Should Apply: Skilled tech-savvy leaders with experience managing strategic communications, issues management, media relations and social media.

Apply Here

Manager, Infrastructure Project Delivery Operations

Salary: $79,720 to $124,228 per year

Division: Infrastructure Technology Services

Who Should Apply: Individuals who can skillfully "direct and manage the I&IT technology" and provide "senior level subject matter I&IT infrastructure expertise to all project teams."

Apply Here

Manager, Child Care Quality Assurance and Licensing

Salary: $74,066 to $117,015 per year

Division: Child Care Quality Assurance and Licensing Branch

Who Should Apply: Skilled regulators who can provide "regional leadership for a licensing team" and ensure child care centres, agencies and providers "comply with legislation and regulations directives."

Apply Here

