The Ontario Government Is Hiring & A Lot Of The Positions Will Pay You Over $100K
Time to update your C.V. folks.
Are you a skilled worker who's looking to join the six-figure club? Maybe you should consider working for the Ontario government.
The province is currently looking to fill several high-paying positions, all of which offer salaries of over $100,000 a year.
Interested? Here are six open roles in the Ontario government that allow you to make the big bucks.
Senior Manager
Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year
Division: Central Agencies I&IT Cluster / IT Source
Who Should Apply: Individuals who can provide "senior leadership, coaching and mentoring to a team of I&IT managers."
Chief Psychologist
Salary: $79,720 to $124,228 per year
Division: Maplehurst Correctional Complex
Who Should Apply: Professionals who can provide leadership and management in the "delivery of psychological programs and services within a multi-disciplinary model."
Director, Asset And Maintenance Management
Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year
Division: South Peel Region
Who Should Apply: Anyone skilled enough to provide "direction and project management oversight" within the Ontario Clean Water Agency.
Assistant Director, Strategic Communications
Salary: $90,348 to $136,530 per year
Division: Communications Branch, Deputy Minister's Office
Who Should Apply: Skilled tech-savvy leaders with experience managing strategic communications, issues management, media relations and social media.
Manager, Infrastructure Project Delivery Operations
Salary: $79,720 to $124,228 per year
Division: Infrastructure Technology Services
Who Should Apply: Individuals who can skillfully "direct and manage the I&IT technology" and provide "senior level subject matter I&IT infrastructure expertise to all project teams."
Manager, Child Care Quality Assurance and Licensing
Salary: $74,066 to $117,015 per year
Division: Child Care Quality Assurance and Licensing Branch
Who Should Apply: Skilled regulators who can provide "regional leadership for a licensing team" and ensure child care centres, agencies and providers "comply with legislation and regulations directives."