7 Ontario Government Jobs That Pay Over $120K & They're All In Toronto
Fix up those resumes and start applying because the Government of Ontario is hiring for a bunch of positions in Toronto right now, and some are high-paying jobs.
If you've been stuck and want to find a new challenge in life, then maybe finding a new job could be your next big step.
If you have some experience under your belt and want to start making real money, then these 7 Ontario government jobs and their salary ranges will make you jump off the couch.
Regional Manager
Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 per year
Division: Education Reopening Secretariat
Who Should Apply: If you can demonstrate leadership skills to lead the Ontario Public Service into the future and support staff in an environment that wants results, then you should apply for this job.
Manager, Corporate Applications
Salary: $79,720.00 - $124,228.00 per year
Division: Central Agencies I&IT Cluster / Enterprise and Corporate Applications
Who Should Apply: In this job, you will be asked to "provide subject matter expertise to staff by sharing your knowledge and experience and aiding with the resolution of issues." If you're able to do so and have proven leadership, technical and communication skills, then check out this job posting.
Legal Counsel, Business
Salary: $84,176.00 - $151,038.00 per year
Division: General Counsel Office
Who Should Apply: If you enjoy working from home, listen up. This remote job requires applicants to have a minimum of six years of experience in "post-call relevant experience at a law firm or in-house legal department preferably with government or in the public sector." So if you've got that, go for it because who doesn't love working in their PJs?
Senior Pavement Design Engineer
Salary: $87,125.00 - $130,681.00 per year
Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management Division, Standards and Contracts
Who Should Apply: Does pavement design excite you? Is it also your area of expertise, AKA, are you a Professional Engineer licensed with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO)? Then you better hurry and apply soon because that's the only mandatory requirement.
Director, Communications
Salary: $128,783.00 - $167,418.00 per year
Division: Policy, Research and External Relations
Who Should Apply: Are you a university graduate with a degree in Journalism, Political Science, Communications, or Public Administration? Do you also have a minimum of five years "in a management role in a communications and public affairs environment or an equivalent combination of education and experience?" Then check this out!
Senior Project Surveyor
Salary: $85,933.00 - $125,796.00 per year
Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management Division, Design and Engineering
Who Should Apply: This job requires applicants to have a G driver's licence, and you must be licensed as an Ontario Land Surveyor by the Association of Ontario Land Surveyors. But otherwise, do you know how to negotiate and have excellent problem-solving skills? Then start by applying for this high-paying job.
Managers, Information, Privacy and Archives
Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 per year
Division: Information, Privacy and Archives
Who Should Apply: If you can lead a team, bring change, and reimagine policy and information management framework, then, friend, this job would be the perfect fit for you.