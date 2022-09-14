NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario government jobs

7 Ontario Government Jobs That Pay Over $120K & They're All In Toronto

Are you ready for that six-figure salary? 💸

Toronto Associate Editor
​An Ontario worker. Right: Queen's Park in Toronto.

Ontario At Work | Facebook, Howard Sandler | Dreamstime

Fix up those resumes and start applying because the Government of Ontario is hiring for a bunch of positions in Toronto right now, and some are high-paying jobs.

If you've been stuck and want to find a new challenge in life, then maybe finding a new job could be your next big step.

If you have some experience under your belt and want to start making real money, then these 7 Ontario government jobs and their salary ranges will make you jump off the couch.

Regional Manager

Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 per year

Division: Education Reopening Secretariat

Who Should Apply: If you can demonstrate leadership skills to lead the Ontario Public Service into the future and support staff in an environment that wants results, then you should apply for this job.

Apply Here

Manager, Corporate Applications

Salary: $79,720.00 - $124,228.00 per year

Division: Central Agencies I&IT Cluster / Enterprise and Corporate Applications

Who Should Apply: In this job, you will be asked to "provide subject matter expertise to staff by sharing your knowledge and experience and aiding with the resolution of issues." If you're able to do so and have proven leadership, technical and communication skills, then check out this job posting.

Apply Here

Legal Counsel, Business

Salary: $84,176.00 - $151,038.00 per year

Division: General Counsel Office

Who Should Apply: If you enjoy working from home, listen up. This remote job requires applicants to have a minimum of six years of experience in "post-call relevant experience at a law firm or in-house legal department preferably with government or in the public sector." So if you've got that, go for it because who doesn't love working in their PJs?

Apply Here

Senior Pavement Design Engineer

Salary: $87,125.00 - $130,681.00 per year

Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management Division, Standards and Contracts

Who Should Apply: Does pavement design excite you? Is it also your area of expertise, AKA, are you a Professional Engineer licensed with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO)? Then you better hurry and apply soon because that's the only mandatory requirement.

Apply Here

Director, Communications

Salary: $128,783.00 - $167,418.00 per year

Division: Policy, Research and External Relations

Who Should Apply: Are you a university graduate with a degree in Journalism, Political Science, Communications, or Public Administration? Do you also have a minimum of five years "in a management role in a communications and public affairs environment or an equivalent combination of education and experience?" Then check this out!

Apply Here

Senior Project Surveyor

Salary: $85,933.00 - $125,796.00 per year

Division: Transportation Infrastructure Management Division, Design and Engineering

Who Should Apply: This job requires applicants to have a G driver's licence, and you must be licensed as an Ontario Land Surveyor by the Association of Ontario Land Surveyors. But otherwise, do you know how to negotiate and have excellent problem-solving skills? Then start by applying for this high-paying job.

Apply Here

Managers, Information, Privacy and Archives

Salary: $90,348.00 - $136,530.00 per year

Division: Information, Privacy and Archives

Who Should Apply: If you can lead a team, bring change, and reimagine policy and information management framework, then, friend, this job would be the perfect fit for you.

Apply Here

