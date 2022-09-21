TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions That Pay Up To $90K & These 6 Sound Pretty Cool
This is your chance to contribute to one of the city's most essential services.
If you're a Torontonian looking for a career that'll give you the chance to explore and contribute to one of the most vital parts of the city's infrastructure, then working for the TTC could be for you.
The transport agency is currently trying to fill a long list of diverse roles with salaries that reach $90K and upwards.
Whether you're a trades worker or a recent university graduate, the commission wants to pay you the big bucks.
So, if you were looking for some change then take a look at these 6 TTC jobs that pay up to $90,000 a year:
Structural Technician
Salary: $66,666.60 to $83,356.00
Department: Track and Structures
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a college diploma or university degree in civil or structural engineering or related education, training, and experience.
Programmer Analyst
Salary: $69,342.00 to $86,686.60
Department: Information Technology Services
Who Should Apply: If you have a university or college degree in a related field and the ability to plan and conduct "feasibility studies, design applications, program, debug, unit test applications, and prepare specifications and documentation?" Then take a look at this job posting.
Video Evidence Specialist
Salary: $70,928.00 to $88,587.20
Department: Investigative Services
Who Should Apply: Those who have a university degree, or college diploma in information technology, computer science, investigations, business management, customer service or law enforcement.
General Body Repair
Salary: $41.52 an hour
Department: Vehicles Group
Who Should Apply: Individuals that have a valid auto body and collision damage repair certificate and have completed an apprenticeship training program or its equivalent.
Policy Planner
Salary: $78,624.00 to $98,280.00
Department: Strategy and Foresight
Who Should Apply: People with a strong knowledge of the industry, a university degree in a related discipline, or a few years of experience in urban transportation planning or policy development.
Construction Contract Estimator
Salary: $78,624.00 to $98,280.00
Department: Procurement and Category Management
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a university degree or college diploma in a related discipline or "a combination of education, training, and experience deemed to be equivalent combined with demonstrated experience performing estimating duties for construction contracts."