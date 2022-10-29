7 Remote Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $150K To Work From Your Couch
Do you enjoy working from home in your sweatpants, with coffee in your hand and your dog chilling beside you? Well, then, you should be happy to know that a bunch of Ontario companies are hiring remote workers right now.
Remote working has become the trend of the post-pandemic times, and hopefully, it's here to stay, especially if you can make a lot of money from the comfort of your home.
Here are 7 high-paying Ontario remote jobs that are actively hiring that you might want to check out:
Google Workspace Account Manager
Salary: $120,000–$140,000 a year
Company: Onix Networking Canada
Who Should Apply: Do you have three years of "field sales experience in the technology industry selling enterprise infrastructure and software consulting services," but also a university degree, if you said "yes" to both then make sure to check out this job posting.
Manager, Business Operations & Intelligence
Salary: $121,000–$175,000 a year
Company: Indeed
Who Should Apply: This applicant needs to be driven and motivated but also have "5-7 years of work experience in Analytics, Business Intelligence, FP&A, Consulting or Business Operations," along with a few other qualifications that involve a Bachelor's degree, communication skills, and be detail-oriented.
Sound Designer
Salary: $141,800–$212,600 a year
Company: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Who Should Apply: The requirements here are simple, do you have five years of experience and a Bachelor's degree? Then apply.
Product Lead - Moderation (Remote)
Salary: $172,000–$177,000 a year
Company: Quora
Who Should Apply: As stated, one of the main requirements for this job is the "ability to be available for meetings and impromptu communication during Quora's 'coordination hours' (Mon-Fri: 9am-3pm Pacific Time)." But also applicants should have a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science or a related field.
Solar Sales Representative
Salary: $70,000–$180,000 a year
Company: EnergyPal
Who Should Apply: Are you passionate about the environment? Then, might be the job for you. If you join their team, you'll be able to get homeowners to "join the clean energy movement and benefit from producing clean, solar energy from their roof."
Systems Analyst
Salary: $215,000–$230,000 a year
Company: SAP Canada Inc
Who Should Apply: This company requires the applicant to be able to work in a fast-paced environment and also pay close attention to detail. If you've got both qualities, then you might want to apply for this high-paying remote job.
Senior Product Owner
Salary: $110,000–$140,000 a year
Company: ClearCalcs
Who Should Apply: Do you have experience with B2B SaaS products and are also "accountable and organized?" Then take a look at the other qualifications required and prepare your resumes!
