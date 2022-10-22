7 Remote Toronto Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $150K To Work From Home
You can take your meetings in sweatpants!
Does working from home appeal to you, especially when sweatpants season is back? Well, you should know that since the pandemic, more companies have implemented this work norm, and thankfully, so many are hiring.
There are a lot of benefits to working from home, such as curling up with your dog in between meetings, having home-cooked meals, but most importantly, wearing pyjamas till 5:00 p.m.
Here are seven companies hiring for remote positions with salaries up to $150,000 in Toronto.
Sales Representative
Salary: $80,000–$150,000 a year
Company: Profit for Contractors
Who Should Apply: Do you have two years of sales experience and the drive to succeed? Then you should definitely be looking to join the team at Profit for Contractors.
Consultant Recruitment
Salary: $83,229–$97,770 a year
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: Do you have a post-secondary degree in human resources and want to work for the City of Toronto? Then, you'll want to apply soon because this high-paying entry-level job could be the perfect move for your career.
Account Executive
Salary: $100,000–$130,000 a year
Company: RideCo
Who Should Apply: The job posting states that you should have a "proven track record of Account Management and Business Development in the public transit space with a SaaS platform or consulting engagements." If this is up your alley, then you might want to check out what the high-paying job is all about
Inside Sales Representative
Salary: $90,000–$110,000 a year
Company: HomeStars
Who Should Apply: Are you a phone professional, or rather, can sell products while cold calling people? Then this team wants you. But, you should have 1-2 years of experience in sales and outstanding verbal and written skills.
Learning Experience Specialist
Salary: $80,000–$100,000 a year
Company: Interaxon
Who Should Apply: People with over three years of experience developing educational content for consumer applications and "experience coaching in wellness/mindfulness space."
Territory Sales Manager
Salary: $80,000–$110,000 a year
Company: Bédard Ressources
Who Should Apply: If you spend a lot of money on gas, you will save a lot by working from home, especially since this company will also give you a car allowance. But, you will need 5 to 10 years of sales experience and three years in the medical field.
Director, Enrolment - Remote
Salary: $135,000–$150,000 a year
Company: Pearson
Who Should Apply: For this job, applicants will need a minimum of six years of experience with a BA/BS degree from an accredited institution or an appropriate combination of education and significant experience.