7 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $500K A Year & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply
Time to update your C.V.
Locking down a six-figure Toronto job without a post-secondary degree is no walk in the park. But, believe it or not, there are actually several open positions in the city right now that'll pay you upwards of $500K without a diploma.
Ontario's rising cost of living has made securing a big salary almost necessary these days, especially in the 6ix where the average one-bedroom now goes for a whopping $2,379.49.
So if you're someone who's mastered their field through hard work and practical experience alone, take a look at the list below for some high-paying Toronto jobs.
Fitness Manager
Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 a year
Company: Sweat and Tonic
Who Should Apply: Individuals with at least five years of experience in a management role who have a passion for wellness and fitness.
Those without a university degree will need business or operations experience and be able to demonstrate "excellent leadership" skills.
Regional Sales Manager
Salary: $150,000 to $500,000 a year
Company: Atlas Workwear Ltd.
Who Should Apply: Those with three years of experience selling flame-resistant garments or work gloves who comfortable working within the following industries, electrical, utilities and mining.
Linehaul Brokers
Salary: $72,559 to $239,745 a year
Company: Simard Transport
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid Ontario AZ driver's license who can lift 50 pounds and demonstrate a working knowledge of legislation "relating to commercial transport activity."
Head of Sales
Salary: $150,000 to $300,000 a year
Company: Arima
Who Should Apply: People who have 8 to 15 years of software as a service (SaaS) sales experience and who are able to help lead and grow a sales team.
Experience working with MarTech and AdTech is considered a plus.
AZ Owner Operators
Salary: Up to $330,000 a year
Company: Trimac Transportation, Ltd
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a valid AZ commercial driver's license, a FAST card, a clean driving record and at least one year of verifiable tractor-trailer experience.
Applicants are required to pass a safety assessment.
Sales Director, Vape and E-Cigarette
Salary: $130,000 to $160,000 a year
Company: Reach International Consulting
Who Should Apply: Those with three years of experience developing wholesale and distributor channels for tobacco or vape products who are used to networking with distributors and retailers.
Real Estate Agent
Salary: $80,000 to $400,000 a year
Company: One Percent Realty Ltd. Brokerage
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid Real Estate Council of Ontario licence who can follow up on "constant leads."
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.