7 Toronto Jobs That Pay Up To $500K A Year & You Don't Need A Degree To Apply

Toronto Staff Writer
Locking down a six-figure Toronto job without a post-secondary degree is no walk in the park. But, believe it or not, there are actually several open positions in the city right now that'll pay you upwards of $500K without a diploma.

Ontario's rising cost of living has made securing a big salary almost necessary these days, especially in the 6ix where the average one-bedroom now goes for a whopping $2,379.49.

So if you're someone who's mastered their field through hard work and practical experience alone, take a look at the list below for some high-paying Toronto jobs.

Fitness Manager

Salary: $100,000 to $120,000 a year

Company: Sweat and Tonic

Who Should Apply: Individuals with at least five years of experience in a management role who have a passion for wellness and fitness.

Those without a university degree will need business or operations experience and be able to demonstrate "excellent leadership" skills.

Apply Here

Regional Sales Manager

Salary: $150,000 to $500,000 a year

Company: Atlas Workwear Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Those with three years of experience selling flame-resistant garments or work gloves who comfortable working within the following industries, electrical, utilities and mining.

Apply Here

Linehaul Brokers

Salary: $72,559 to $239,745 a year

Company: Simard Transport

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid Ontario AZ driver's license who can lift 50 pounds and demonstrate a working knowledge of legislation "relating to commercial transport activity."

Apply Here

Head of Sales

Salary: $150,000 to $300,000 a year

Company: Arima

Who Should Apply: People who have 8 to 15 years of software as a service (SaaS) sales experience and who are able to help lead and grow a sales team.

Experience working with MarTech and AdTech is considered a plus.

Apply Here

AZ Owner Operators

Salary: Up to $330,000 a year

Company: Trimac Transportation, Ltd

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a valid AZ commercial driver's license, a FAST card, a clean driving record and at least one year of verifiable tractor-trailer experience.

Applicants are required to pass a safety assessment.

Apply Here

Sales Director, Vape and E-Cigarette

Salary: $130,000 to $160,000 a year

Company: Reach International Consulting

Who Should Apply: Those with three years of experience developing wholesale and distributor channels for tobacco or vape products who are used to networking with distributors and retailers.

Apply Here

Real Estate Agent

Salary: $80,000 to $400,000 a year

Company: One Percent Realty Ltd. Brokerage

Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid Real Estate Council of Ontario licence who can follow up on "constant leads."

Apply Here

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
