ontario jobs

These 6 Ontario Jobs Will Pay You Up To $200K To Work From Home

Turn your couch into your office.

Toronto Staff Writer
A person working from home. Right: Queen's Park.

Martin Novak | Dreamstime, Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

If government-mandated lockdowns have taught people anything, it is that high-paying jobs in Ontario can be done from home. Why commute to make $200,000 a year when your couch is right there? Right?

And, if you think that salary is a gross exaggeration of what you can make working remotely, think again. It's real, and you can apply to plenty of positions right now.

Fair warning, though, no employer will pay you six figures if you're qualifications are zilch. But if you've got a few years on the ladder and a degree in your pocket, take a peak at the postings below. It might change your life!

Product Lead

Salary: $172,000 to $200,000 a year

Company: Quora

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a Bachelor Of Science degree in computer science or a related engineering or mathematical discipline and six or more years of product management experience "at a consumer internet company."

Apply Here

Finance Manager

Salary: $150,000 to $250,000 a year

Company: Second Chance Auto Sales

Who Should Apply: Experienced car salespersons with dealership experience who are analytically skilled and "able to manage multiple priorities under strict timelines and work well in a demanding dynamic environment."

Apply Here

Business Development Manager

Salary: Up to $240,000 a year

Company: Propel CPA Professional Corporation

Who Should Apply: People with at least one year of business development experience that "exhibit curiosity, intellect and hunger for results."

Apply Here

Head of Security

Salary: $265,000 to $325,000 a year

Company: Bolt

Who Should Apply: Those who have ten or more years of experience "in application, compliance, and infrastructure security" as well as software engineering experience.

Apply Here

Principal Full Stack Engineer

Salary: $200,000 to $240,000 a year

Company: CyberCoders

Who Should Apply: Individuals who have ten or more years of experience in software development.

Apply Here

Managing Director Data and Analytics Insights

Salary: $178,900–$223,500 a year

Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Who Should Apply: People who have a post-secondary degree in one of the following fields:

  • Data science
  • Computer science
  • Engineering
  • Business
  • Commerce
  • Economics
  • Finance
  • Mathematics
  • Actuarial science
  • Accounting
You'll also need an "extensive senior-level experience in a data and analytics/BI role."

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Patrick John Gilson
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
