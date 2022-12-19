These 6 Ontario Jobs Will Pay You Up To $200K To Work From Home
Turn your couch into your office.
If government-mandated lockdowns have taught people anything, it is that high-paying jobs in Ontario can be done from home. Why commute to make $200,000 a year when your couch is right there? Right?
And, if you think that salary is a gross exaggeration of what you can make working remotely, think again. It's real, and you can apply to plenty of positions right now.
Fair warning, though, no employer will pay you six figures if you're qualifications are zilch. But if you've got a few years on the ladder and a degree in your pocket, take a peak at the postings below. It might change your life!
Product Lead
Salary: $172,000 to $200,000 a year
Company: Quora
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a Bachelor Of Science degree in computer science or a related engineering or mathematical discipline and six or more years of product management experience "at a consumer internet company."
Finance Manager
Salary: $150,000 to $250,000 a year
Company: Second Chance Auto Sales
Who Should Apply: Experienced car salespersons with dealership experience who are analytically skilled and "able to manage multiple priorities under strict timelines and work well in a demanding dynamic environment."
Business Development Manager
Salary: Up to $240,000 a year
Company: Propel CPA Professional Corporation
Who Should Apply: People with at least one year of business development experience that "exhibit curiosity, intellect and hunger for results."
Head of Security
Salary: $265,000 to $325,000 a year
Company: Bolt
Who Should Apply: Those who have ten or more years of experience "in application, compliance, and infrastructure security" as well as software engineering experience.
Principal Full Stack Engineer
Salary: $200,000 to $240,000 a year
Company: CyberCoders
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have ten or more years of experience in software development.
Managing Director Data and Analytics Insights
Salary: $178,900–$223,500 a year
Company: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: People who have a post-secondary degree in one of the following fields:
- Data science
- Computer science
- Engineering
- Business
- Commerce
- Economics
- Finance
- Mathematics
- Actuarial science
- Accounting
