The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Positions & These 6 Will Pay You Up To $140K A Year
There are so many jobs to choose from. 💵
If you're looking to lock down a high-paying job in Toronto, working for the city itself could be the quickest route there.
The city of Toronto is currently looking to fill roles that span a variety of fields, from management to engineering.
So, people of all backgrounds and skill sets should definitely take a minute to see what city hall has to offer them.
Nurse Manager
Salary: $93,500 to $119,274
Department: Seniors Services
Who Should Apply: To be eligible for this position, candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree in Nursing and hold certification in Nursing Administration.
You must also be a registered nurse in good standing with the College of Nurses of Ontario.
Senior Engineer
Salary: $112,000.00 to $144,200.00
Department: Engineering and Technical
Who Should Apply: To be considered for this position, candidates must either hold a Professional Engineer registration with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) or be licensed as a professional engineer in good standing with another Canadian engineering association and be eligible to obtain a P.Eng. license with PEO.
Additionally, applicants must have completed a post-secondary degree or diploma in civil and/or municipal engineering.
Data Specialist
Salary: $93,500 to $119,274
Department: Engineering and Technical
Who Should Apply: To qualify for this role, candidates must have a university degree in Government, Technology, or a data-related field, or possess an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience.
Management Consultant
Salary: $112,000 to $144,200 per year
Department: Policy, Planning and Research
Who Should Apply: Candidates for this position must hold a university degree in a professional discipline relevant to the job function, such as Business Administration, Finance and Accounting, or Auditing.
Additionally, applicants must possess certification in a quality assurance discipline such as process improvement, project management, performance and value-for-money auditing.
Project Manager
Salary: $101,900 to $131,222 a year
Department: Project Management
Who Should Apply: To be considered for this position, applicants must have completed post-secondary education in a relevant field such as urban planning, geography, architecture, project management, policy, public administration, or possess an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Director, Homelessness Initiatives and Prevention
Salary: $160,062 to $200,026 a year
Department: Community and Social Services
Who Should Apply: Candidates for this position must possess a university degree or college diploma in a relevant discipline. Extensive experience leading, managing, and motivating a large, diverse workforce is also required.