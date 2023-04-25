toronto jobs

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Positions & These 6 Will Pay You Up To $140K A Year

There are so many jobs to choose from. 💵

If you're looking to lock down a high-paying job in Toronto, working for the city itself could be the quickest route there.

The city of Toronto is currently looking to fill roles that span a variety of fields, from management to engineering.

So, people of all backgrounds and skill sets should definitely take a minute to see what city hall has to offer them.

Nurse Manager 

Salary: $93,500 to $119,274

Department: Seniors Services

Who Should Apply: To be eligible for this position, candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree in Nursing and hold certification in Nursing Administration.

You must also be a registered nurse in good standing with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Apply Here

Senior Engineer 

Salary: $112,000.00 to $144,200.00

Department: Engineering and Technical

Who Should Apply: To be considered for this position, candidates must either hold a Professional Engineer registration with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) or be licensed as a professional engineer in good standing with another Canadian engineering association and be eligible to obtain a P.Eng. license with PEO.

Additionally, applicants must have completed a post-secondary degree or diploma in civil and/or municipal engineering.

Apply Here

Data Specialist 

Salary: $93,500 to $119,274

Department: Engineering and Technical

Who Should Apply: To qualify for this role, candidates must have a university degree in Government, Technology, or a data-related field, or possess an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience.

Apply Here

Management Consultant 

Salary: $112,000 to $144,200 per year

Department: Policy, Planning and Research

Who Should Apply: Candidates for this position must hold a university degree in a professional discipline relevant to the job function, such as Business Administration, Finance and Accounting, or Auditing.

Additionally, applicants must possess certification in a quality assurance discipline such as process improvement, project management, performance and value-for-money auditing.

Apply Here

Project Manager 

Salary: $101,900 to $131,222 a year

Department: Project Management

Who Should Apply: To be considered for this position, applicants must have completed post-secondary education in a relevant field such as urban planning, geography, architecture, project management, policy, public administration, or possess an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Apply Here

Director, Homelessness Initiatives and Prevention

Salary: $160,062 to $200,026 a year

Department: Community and Social Services

Who Should Apply: Candidates for this position must possess a university degree or college diploma in a relevant discipline. Extensive experience leading, managing, and motivating a large, diverse workforce is also required.

Apply Here

