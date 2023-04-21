6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Pay You Up To $100 An Hour To Work From Home & Are Part Time
Make money without changing out of your PJs.
Do you enjoy working from home and can't imagine ever going back to an office setting? Well, you're not alone. Many companies in Canada have gone remote after the pandemic and are not returning to the old model anytime soon.
With that in mind, many full-time remote jobs are hiring in Ontario, but there are also a bunch of high-paying part-time jobs that can be accomplished from your couch that can help you pay rent every month.
If working from your couch in your pyjamas every day but not all day sounds like an appealing plan for you, then take a look at the high-paying part jobs below.
Clinical Social Worker/Therapist (MSW)
Salary: $85–$100 an hour
Company: Samantha Mirarchi Therapy
Who Should Apply: If you have a Master’s degree from an MSW program as well as a minimum of one year of experience in providing counselling, then make sure to apply for this job.
General Manager - Financial, Communications and Other Business Services
Salary: $65.05 an hour
Company: Tech Tact
Who Should Apply: If you have a Bachelor's Degree and five years of experience, you can apply for this job. But, you should know how to use Microsoft Office programs and work under a tight deadline.
Part Time Instructor, Data Analytics
Salary: $80 an hour
Company: Juno College
Who Should Apply: You'll need three to five years of professional experience in Data and Advanced Analytics and are "passionate about how we can use data to improve the world."
Speech-Language Pathologist
Salary: $100–$130 an hour
Company: Talk N' Play Speech and Language Services
Who Should Apply: Applicants will need one to two years of experience "working with children diagnosed with Autism is preferred, but support is happily given to those candidates who need it." And you'll also need a CASLPO General Membership in good standing and a driver's license.
Social Worker
Salary: $55–$75 an hour
Company: Rise Anxiety And Depression Clinic
Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need a Masters or Bachelor's degree in Social Work with "ideally" one to two years of clinical practice.
Oracle Techno Functional Consultant
Salary: $70 an hour
Company: Infinity Quest
Who Should Apply: One year of Computer Networking is preferred for this job application, but applicants should know Scheduling, Data Model in Tables, Order to Cash and Available to Promise.