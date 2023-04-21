ontario remote jobs

6 Ontario Remote Jobs That Pay You Up To $100 An Hour To Work From Home & Are Part Time

Make money without changing out of your PJs.

Toronto Associate Editor
A man working from home. Right: The city of Toronto from an aerial view.

A man working from home. Right: The city of Toronto from an aerial view.

Rido | Dreamstime, Gary Blakeley | Dreamstime

Do you enjoy working from home and can't imagine ever going back to an office setting? Well, you're not alone. Many companies in Canada have gone remote after the pandemic and are not returning to the old model anytime soon.

With that in mind, many full-time remote jobs are hiring in Ontario, but there are also a bunch of high-paying part-time jobs that can be accomplished from your couch that can help you pay rent every month.

If working from your couch in your pyjamas every day but not all day sounds like an appealing plan for you, then take a look at the high-paying part jobs below.

Clinical Social Worker/Therapist (MSW)

Salary: $85–$100 an hour

Company: Samantha Mirarchi Therapy

Who Should Apply: If you have a Master’s degree from an MSW program as well as a minimum of one year of experience in providing counselling, then make sure to apply for this job.

Apply Here

General Manager - Financial, Communications and Other Business Services

Salary: $65.05 an hour

Company: Tech Tact

Who Should Apply: If you have a Bachelor's Degree and five years of experience, you can apply for this job. But, you should know how to use Microsoft Office programs and work under a tight deadline.

Apply Here

Part Time Instructor, Data Analytics

Salary: $80 an hour

Company: Juno College

Who Should Apply: You'll need three to five years of professional experience in Data and Advanced Analytics and are "passionate about how we can use data to improve the world."

Apply Here

Speech-Language Pathologist

Salary: $100–$130 an hour

Company: Talk N' Play Speech and Language Services

Who Should Apply: Applicants will need one to two years of experience "working with children diagnosed with Autism is preferred, but support is happily given to those candidates who need it." And you'll also need a CASLPO General Membership in good standing and a driver's license.

Apply Here

Social Worker

​Salary: $55–$75 an hour

Company: Rise Anxiety And Depression Clinic

Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need a Masters or Bachelor's degree in Social Work with "ideally" one to two years of clinical practice.

Apply Here

Oracle Techno Functional Consultant

Salary: $70 an hour

Company: Infinity Quest

Who Should Apply: One year of Computer Networking is preferred for this job application, but applicants should know Scheduling, Data Model in Tables, Order to Cash and Available to Promise.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Mira Nabulsi
Toronto Associate Editor
Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...