7 Remote Toronto Jobs That'll Pay You Up To $230K To Work From Home

Working from home has become quite a norm after the pandemic. Since then, many companies have applied remote working or hybrid models to their workplaces to create a more modern environment.
Some benefits of working from home include saving time commuting, saving money on gas, food and coffee, and, most importantly, sitting in sweatpants all day with your pet beside you while hopping on calls.
If you were hoping to find a Toronto remote job that pays well, then take a look at the list below for some inspiration.
Creative Services Director
Salary: $200,000 a year
Company: Behaviour Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is a "team player" who can work in a fast-paced environment. The applicant should have a "college, CEGEP or other non-university certificate or diploma from a program of 1 year to 2 years" as well as five or more years of experience.
Analyst, Systems
Salary: $215,000–$230,000 a year
Company: SAP Canada Inc
Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree and five or more years of experience in Information Technology, check this out.
Director of Social & Community Marketing
Salary: $120,000–$130,000 a year
Company: AgencyAnalytics
Who Should Apply: If you have over five years of experience in social media marketing agencies or operating high-growth accounts, take a look at this job posting.
Sr. Content Marketing Manager
Salary: $95,000–$175,000 a year
Company: CrowdStrike
Who Should Apply: You'll need a bachelor's degree in journalism, English or business administration. Also, B2B SaaS experience is preferred, so if you've got that, then make sure to apply.
Speech-Language Pathologist
Salary: $100–$130 an hour
Company: Talk N' Play Speech and Language Services
Who Should Apply: This part-time job prefers an applicant with one to two years of experience, "children diagnosed with Autism," but it's not a deal breaker. You'll also have to maintain a CASLPO General Member registration and keep it "in good standing."
Director of Casino Operations
Salary: $110,000–$130,000 a year
Company: Bally's Interactive
Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need Sports Betting and Cross-Sell Knowledge and five or more years of experience in the casino industry.
Business Analytics Director
Salary: $130,000 a year
Company: CBRE
Who Should Apply: If you want to apply to this Toronto job, you should have a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university and "a minimum of 6 years of related experience and/or training, including five years of experience at the management level."