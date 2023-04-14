work from home

7 Remote Toronto Jobs That'll Pay You Up To $230K To Work From Home

Working from home has become quite a norm after the pandemic. Since then, many companies have applied remote working or hybrid models to their workplaces to create a more modern environment.

Some benefits of working from home include saving time commuting, saving money on gas, food and coffee, and, most importantly, sitting in sweatpants all day with your pet beside you while hopping on calls.

If you were hoping to find a Toronto remote job that pays well, then take a look at the list below for some inspiration.

Creative Services Director

Salary: $200,000 a year

Company: Behaviour Inc.

Who Should Apply: Anyone who is a "team player" who can work in a fast-paced environment. The applicant should have a "college, CEGEP or other non-university certificate or diploma from a program of 1 year to 2 years" as well as five or more years of experience.

Apply Here

Analyst, Systems

​Salary: $215,000–$230,000 a year

Company: SAP Canada Inc

Who Should Apply: If you have a bachelor's degree and five or more years of experience in Information Technology, check this out.

Apply Here

Director of Social & Community Marketing

​Salary: $120,000–$130,000 a year

Company: AgencyAnalytics

Who Should Apply: If you have over five years of experience in social media marketing agencies or operating high-growth accounts, take a look at this job posting.

Apply Here​

Sr. Content Marketing Manager 

​Salary: $95,000–$175,000 a year

Company: CrowdStrike

Who Should Apply: You'll need a bachelor's degree in journalism, English or business administration. Also, B2B SaaS experience is preferred, so if you've got that, then make sure to apply.

Apply Here

Speech-Language Pathologist

Salary: $100–$130 an hour

Company: Talk N' Play Speech and Language Services

Who Should Apply: This part-time job prefers an applicant with one to two years of experience, "children diagnosed with Autism," but it's not a deal breaker. You'll also have to maintain a CASLPO General Member registration and keep it "in good standing."

Apply Here

Director of Casino Operations

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 a year

Company: Bally's Interactive

Who Should Apply: For this job, you'll need Sports Betting and Cross-Sell Knowledge and five or more years of experience in the casino industry.

Apply Here

Business Analytics Director

Salary: $130,000 a year

Company: CBRE

Who Should Apply: If you want to apply to this Toronto job, you should have a bachelor's degree from a four-year college or university and "a minimum of 6 years of related experience and/or training, including five years of experience at the management level."

Apply Here

